LTO-7 opens new district office in Alcoy, Cebu

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | July 07,2024 - 10:57 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In less than a month after opening an extension office in the City of Naga in Cebu, the Land Transportation Office here (LTO-7) has inaugurated a new district office in the southern part of the province.

On Friday, July 5, the LTO-7 District Office in Alcoy town officially welcomed customers from the southeastern side of Cebu, located in Barangay Atabay.

According to LTO-7, the Alcoy District Office now brings the total number of district offices in Central Visayas to 18 and increases the region’s total to 34 offices, including extensions, licensing, renewals, and mobile units.

Other district offices are located in Bais City, Bayawan City, Carcar City, Cebu City, Danao City, Dumaguete City, Jagna, Lapu-Lapu City, Lalibertad, Liloan, Mandaue City, Medellin, Ronda, Siquijor, Tagbilaran City, Talibon, and Toledo City.

The Alcoy District Office handles all driver’s license transactions, including student permits and motor vehicle and motorcycle registration renewals.

It has a seating capacity for up to 60 persons and operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LTO-7 Director Glen Galario led the opening of the Alcoy District Office alongside the new LTO executive director Greg Guillermo Pua Jr.

Present during the event were also Alcoy Mayor Michael Angelo Sestoso, Vice Mayor Neil Tracy Plando, and municipal officials, the LTO said.

“This (opening of a new district office) marks another significant milestone in our commitment to serving the public and ensuring efficient and accessible services for all,” Galario said in a statement.

According to LTO-7, Galario emphasized that the establishment and enhancement of regional offices align with the directives of LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II.

Mendoza attended the opening of the extension office in Naga last month and noted that Central Visayas, apart from the National Capital Region (NCR), boasts the highest number of LTO offices.

Following the launch in Alcoy, Galario also announced plans to open new district offices soon in Consolacion, northern Cebu, and Tubigon, Bohol. /clorenciana

