LTO-7 to open 3 extension offices, 1 district office in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) will soon be able to extend its services in the northern and southern towns of Cebu and one municipality in Bohol.

LTO-7 Director Glen Galario told CDN Digital on Wednesday, June 5, that the agency would soon open three offices in Cebu.

READ MORE:

LTO to penalize unregistered sale, mortgage of vehicles soon

LTO-7 to deputize police to reduce traffic incidents on TCH

LTO chief eyes deadline to speed up license plate distribution

Two extension offices will be opened in the City of Naga and in the Municipality of Consolacion, while a district office will be opened in the town of Alcoy.

They will also open an extension office which will be located in the Municipality of Tubigon in Bohol.

However, Galario was unable to give the specific locations of these district offices as of press time.

“Ang Alcoy, hapit na siya ma-open. Dili ko maka-specify pero basin lang within this month dayon ang Naga murag late pa na siya pwede this month pwede next month,” Galario said.

(Alcoy, that will open soon. I could not specify but maybe within this month while Naga it seems it was late it can be this month or it can be next month.)

Moreover, he still could not specify the target date of opening for the extension office in Consolacion while the office in Tubigon might be opened in the third or last quarter this year with “plantilla” positions.

Among the four offices, Galario is positive that the office in Alcoy will be the first one to open this year.

READ MORE: LTO-7 opens new licensing office in Brgy. Talamban

LTO offices in Region 7

At present, LTO has a total of 17 existing district offices in Region 7; 9 in Cebu, 4 in Negros Oriental, 3 in Bohol, and 1 in Siquijor.

Meanwhile, the agency has five extension offices in Cebu and one in Bohol. They also have seven licensing centers in Cebu and two in Bohol.

Last April 23, LTO-7 formally opened its new licensing office at Piazza Elesia along Gov. M. Cuenco Ave. in Brgy. Talamban in Cebu City.

With the transfer, LTO-7’s old office along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City will now be used only for the agency’s administrative works.

Mendoza said they decided to move their licensing office to a new location after Mayor Michael Rama expressed his intention to recover the city-owned lot in N. Bacalso Avenue.

Regional Office Licensing Extension (Malasakit) Chief Christopher Ferraren, said in an interview with reporters that they opted to relocate to Brgy. Talamban to bring their services closer to the mountain residents and those who are coming from the north.

The licensing office in Talamban can cater to at least 50 individuals at the same time.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP