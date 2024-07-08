Woman jailed for bathing naked in fountain near Dalaguete church

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A woman was arrested for bathing naked in a fountain situated right outside the parish church of Dalaguete town, southern Cebu on Monday, July 8.

Police in Dalaguete confirmed the arrest of a woman and her German partner for causing public alarm, scandal, and disobedience to authorities on Monday dawn.

Authorities there responded to complaints from concerned citizens about a woman taking a bath in the fountain right in front of San Guillermo Church in Brgy. Poblacion.

Some passersby witnessed the incident, and even captured it on video which already started circulating on social media as of this writing.

When the police went to the area, they were about to arrest the woman, but her German partner allegedly intervened and even insulted the officers.

As a result, authorities brought the two to the nearby police station to be detained.

READ: Dalaguete buy-bust: HVI nabbed with shabu, unlicensed firearm

Family of welder killed in accident files complaint vs engineers, local govt. of Dalaguete

According to initial reports from the Dalaguete Police Station, both the woman and her German partner were described as heavily intoxicated.

The suspects will face charges of alarm and scandal as well as disobedience to a person in authority. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP