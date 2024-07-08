Pagasa forecasts fair weather in Metro Cebu for Palarong Pambansa week

By: Shannah Rose Pardo - UP Cebu Intern - CDN Digital | July 08,2024 - 11:33 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Delegates and the public will be able to experience a fair weather throughout the week for Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Engineer Alfredo Quiblat Jr., chief of Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan, on Monday, July 8 said that no typhoons or low-pressure area are expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this week, affecting Metro Cebu.

Next week, from July 16 to July 18, there is expected to be a low likelihood of typhoons entering PAR.

Quiblat cited that the Easterlies are currently affecting parts of Luzon and Visayas, especially Eastern Visayas.

However, the public should anticipate localized thunderstorms in Metro Cebu, which could be intense or severe, lasting at least two hours and potentially causing flooding and landslides.

READ: Cebu City now 100% ready to host Palarong Pambansa – Raymond

On Monday, the weather will be mostly cloudy, with a moderate to high chance of isolated rain showers, particularly in the afternoon or evening, with a 60% chance of precipitation.

For the remainder of the week until Friday, the weather is expected to improve, with conditions ranging from partly cloudy to cloudy, according to Quiblat.

Throughout the week, there is a 60 percent chance of rain, ranging from light to moderate, due to localized thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon and evening.

“Generally ang atung kadagatan, malinawon man. Light to moderate ang hangin ang equivalent ana nga sea condition kay light to moderate ang mga sea waves. So range of temperature, 26 to 32 degrees celsius,” said Quiblat. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP