Palarong Pambansa 2024: Pre-Tournament live updates

Here are the latest pre-tournament updates of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 to be held in different venues around Cebu City and its neighboring cities from July 9 to 16, 2024.

Bookmark this page to get the latest updates on pre-tournament news about the Palarong Pambansa in Cebu.

Scroll down for more updates.

Delegates start arriving: Welcome to Cebu!

Slight changes were made to the official playing venues of the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

This was officially announced by Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman John Pages, who is also one of Palarong Pambansa’s overall organizers.

Pages said that it’s important to announce the changes for everyone’s awareness, especially the delegates and their families who will be here in Cebu during the meet.

Click here to check out the list of playing venues for the multi-sporting meet.

Palarong Pambansa 2024 app now available for download

The Palarong Pambansa 2024 App can now be downloaded from both the iOS App Store and Android’s Play Store starting today, June 5.

Four days before the opening of the most-awaited, grandest week-long sports celebration in the country, Palaro enthusiasts can now access the app and view the game schedules on the Palarong Pambansa official website.

For the first time, Palarong Pambansa will feature a new app offering YouTube live streams of games, venues, medal standings, news updates, and tourist spots near the venues. Click here to read full story. Palarong Pambansa 2024 schedule Palarong Pambansa 2024 will be a Palaro of many firsts Cebu City is set to add exciting innovations when it hosts the Palarong Pambansa 2024 to level up the excitement about the national games. This was announced by the local organizers during a press conference at the newly-renovated Cebu City Sports Center. Assistant School Division Superintendent Adolf Aguilar of DepEd Cebu City unveiled several firsts in the athletic meet set to unravel from July 9 to 16 2024. Click here to read full story. Capitol, two cities unite to back Cebu City’s Palaro hosting The Cebu Provincial Government and highly-urbanized cities have pledged their full support for Cebu City’s upcoming hosting of the Palarong Pambansa in July 2024. The aim is to transform the event into a significant tourism and economic boost. Governor Gwen Garcia announced that Cebu Province, along with cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, will collaborate with Cebu City to ensure the success of the Palarong Pambansa 2024. Read full story here. Weather contingency plans for Palarong Pambansa 2024 With two to three typhoons expected to enter the Philippines this month according to PAGASA, many are wary about the weather for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa, which will kick off from July 9-16 at various venues. However, the Palarong Pambansa local organizers have already implemented contingency plans to ensure the games will continue with minimal disruptions during the rainy season. According to Assistant School Division Superintendent Adolf Aguilar of DepEd Cebu City, they have already observed how Palaro organizers handled weather issues during last year’s games in Marikina. Read full story here. VP Sara to attend Palarong Pambansa 2024 opening event Vice President Sara Duterte has confirmed that she will be present during the upcoming opening ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City. She announced this to local media during an ambush interview in Cebu City on Saturday, June 29. Palarong Pambansa 2024 will take place from July 6 to 16, with the opening ceremony scheduled on July 9 at the Cebu City Sports Center. Aside from Palaro, she will also be attending other events such as the National Learners’ Convergence and a national press conference in the province in July. Click here to read full story. Palarong Pambansa official billeting quarters The official billeting quarters of the 17 regions vying in July’s Palarong Pambansa has been officially announced by the local organizers. Around 10,000 to 12,000 athletes, excluding delegates from the said regions will converge in Cebu for the week-long national-level meet backed by the Department of Education (DepEd). Click here to read full story.

