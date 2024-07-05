Palarong Pambansa 2024: Pre-Tournament live updates
Here are the latest pre-tournament updates of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 to be held in different venues around Cebu City and its neighboring cities from July 9 to 16, 2024.
Delegates start arriving: Welcome to Cebu!
Palarong Pambansa 2024 list of venues
Slight changes were made to the official playing venues of the Palarong Pambansa 2024.
This was officially announced by Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman John Pages, who is also one of Palarong Pambansa’s overall organizers.
Pages said that it’s important to announce the changes for everyone’s awareness, especially the delegates and their families who will be here in Cebu during the meet.
Palarong Pambansa 2024 app now available for download
The Palarong Pambansa 2024 App can now be downloaded from both the iOS App Store and Android’s Play Store starting today, June 5.
Four days before the opening of the most-awaited, grandest week-long sports celebration in the country, Palaro enthusiasts can now access the app and view the game schedules on the Palarong Pambansa official website.
