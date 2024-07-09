Cloud Education and Visa Services opens Cebu office: Paving the way for global opportunities

Cloud Education and Visa Services opened its Cebu office on July 5, 2024. This milestone event marks a significant expansion of the company’s mission to provide comprehensive, tailored, and affordable visa processing services to individuals seeking educational and other opportunities overseas.

We recognize that there are a lot of competitors. However, Cloud Education stands out because of the solutions we can offer our clients, especially the students. We will provide them with zero processing fees and free IELTS and PTE training. Rhel Tidoso

Director – Education Counsellor for Australian and New Zealand

A comprehensive suite of services

As an education consultant, Cloud Education specializes in processing student visas. It is set to become a cornerstone for aspiring global citizens from Cebu, focusing on destinations mainly Australia but also New Zealand, the UK, Canada, the US, Ireland, and Denmark.

Cloud Education stands out in the crowded field of visa consulting by offering an extensive range of services designed to meet each client’s unique needs. In adddition to student visa services, the consultant provides visa services for work, holiday, tourist, partner, skilled, and other immigration visa services fit for the clients.

Zero processing fees and free IELTS/PTE

One of the most compelling reasons to choose Cloud Education is its commitment to affordability and value. The visa consultant operates on a zero-processing fee model. This means clients can access expert visa consultations without worrying about additional financial burdens.

Moreover, Cloud Education understands the critical role of language proficiency in visa applications. Thus, It offers free IELTS (International English Language Testing System) and PTE (Pearson Test of English) preparation courses. These courses are designed to equip clients with the necessary skills to achieve the required scores, further enhancing their chances of visa approval.

According to Director – Education Counsellor for Australian and New Zealand Rhel Tidoso, “We recognize that there are a lot of competitors. However, Cloud Education stands out because of the solutions we can offer our clients, especially the students. We will provide them with zero processing fees and free IELTS and PTE training.”

The importance of a reliable visa services provider



Navigating the complexities of visa applications can be daunting. The process involves understanding intricate immigration laws, preparing numerous documents, and adhering to strict timelines. Errors or omissions can lead to delays or rejections, potentially derailing one’s dreams of studying or working abroad. This makes choosing a reliable visa services provider crucial.

“You have to look for a good agency that can provide the right solutions, correct consultation and counselling because going abroad and immigration is a big step and an investment. So, you must be in the proper agency to handle your visa processing. After that, once you are in the right agency, it will guide you and lay out better options,” says Tidoso.

Cloud Education and Visa Services prides itself on its team of experienced consultants who are well-versed in the latest immigration policies and procedures. Their expertise ensures that each application is meticulously reviewed and tailored to meet the specific requirements of the destination country. This personalized approach enhances the likelihood of success. It provides clients with peace of mind, knowing that their future is in capable hands.

Empowering dreams, transforming lives

The opening of the Cebu office is a testament to Cloud Education’s dedication to empowering individuals to achieve their dreams. By removing financial barriers and providing top-notch visa consulting services, the company allows more people to access quality education and career opportunities abroad.

The ability to study or work in a foreign country can be a life-changing experience. It opens doors to new cultures, enhances professional skills, and fosters personal growth. Cloud Education is committed to making this experience accessible to all, regardless of their financial background.

Join the journey to global success

As Cloud Education and Visa Services begins its journey in Cebu, it invites all aspiring students and professionals to take the first step towards their global aspirations. With zero processing fees, free language preparation courses, and a dedicated team of experts, Cloud Education is poised to become the go-to partner for those seeking to transform their lives through education and career opportunities abroad.

For more information about Cloud Education and Visa Services and to schedule a consultation, visit their new office at Unit 302 & 304, JESA-ITC Building, General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City or website at https://cloudedu.com.au/. You may also contact (032) 273 6145 or 0995 195 3902.

