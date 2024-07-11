Adoption process: DSWS cites why right steps should be followed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Officials from the Department of Social Work and Services (DSWS) emphasizes the importance of whyn one should follow the adoption process in adopting a child.

Leah Patricio, DSWS Adoption Program head, said that this would ensure the children’s safety and security.

In a discussion on the Sugboanon channel, Patricio also explained the steps in the adoption process, the requirements, and other concerns related to adoption.

Through the National Authority of Child Care (NACC), it allows for an easier process for adoption in the Philippines.

Under the NACC, there are also regional offices like the Regional Alternative Child Care Office (RACCO 7) which facilitates the orientation for pre-adoption that lasts for 4 Mondays, meant for prospective adoptive parents (PAPs).

After the orientation, PAPs would be given 2 questionnaires by the DSWS one for the child and one for the PAPs. And after that, there would be a home visit for a thorough interview.

A psychological evaluation to see the psychological state of the PAPS, and if a relationship with them would be beneficial to the child.

During the interview, initial requirements would be submitted to DSWS like the marriage contract or marriage decree (for those annulled), birth certificates, police clearance, and a National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) clearance.

Documents demonstrating the PAPs’ financial capability are among the additional requirements. According to Patricio, the PAPs’ financial means need not be excessively large—as long as it is sufficient to raise the adopted child, it will be accepted.

Minimal-wage workers would also be eligible to be PAPs if they wanted to be, and documents like business permits or bank statements of the PAPs are also acceptable.

Patricio explained that the written consent of the adoptee is also another requirement, where he or she would explain why they want to be adopted by the PAPs.

Character references from friends or non-biological relatives of the PAPs would also be accepted since they would attest to the parent’s integrity. For a background check and verification, it would contain the name, signature, and contact information of the person who wrote the document.

Patricio shared that these requirements are necessary to make sure that the child would be safe and secure with the PAPs who would provide the home that they deserve.

“We continue to champion the cause of adoption. Recognizing that every child deserves a loving and nurturing home because every child matters,” Patricio said.

