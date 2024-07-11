Bohol police nab suspect in murder of female cashier

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The suspect in the killing of a female cashier whose body was stuffed inside a sack and left in a secluded place in Loon, Bohol last April 15 was finally arrested.

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Frede Cirilo Nocos, a resident of Brgy. Pinayagan Sur of the same town. He was arrested last Tuesday afternoon July 9, almost three months after he killed Roselyn “Osie” Bulambot Gaoiran, 47.

Gaoiran’s decomposing body was found inside a sack in a secluded place in Barangay Cansaguit, Loon. The Bohol murder sent shock waves to the quiet town.

Police, in a press release, tagged Nocos as the Top 1 Most Wanted Person in the provincial level.

He was apprehended at around 4:00 p.m on Tuesday in Barangay Cahayag, Tubigon, Bohol province during operation “Oplan Tracker” conducted by the joint personnel of the Tubigon Police Station of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO), and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Bohol.

Nocos is the owner of a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) store in Pinayagan Sur, Loon where the victim used to work as cashier.

The Bohol murder victim was last seen alive on April 3 and was reported missing by her friends on the same day.

Initial speculations arose among residents that the victim was taken by an unknown entity because of the existence of a big tree near the LPG store.

However, her body was found almost two weeks later.

On the evening of April 15, Gaoiran’s decomposing body was found enclosed in a sack in a mountainous area in Barangay Cansaguit, Loon, several kilometers away from Pinayagan Sur.

The victim was reportedly beaten to death before her body was placed inside the sack in a fetal position.

Nocos was arrested following the issuance of a warrant for his arrest for murder by the Regional Trial Court of Tagbilaran City.

In addition, no bail has been recommended by the court.

As of this writing, the Bohol murder suspect is detained at the custodial facility of the Tubigon Police Station.

