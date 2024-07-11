61-year-old man found dead inside motel in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The naked body of a 61-year-old man was found in a motel in Brgy. Carreta, Cebu City early on Thursday morning.

As of this writing, police are yet to determine what caused the death of alias “Ferdie,” a resident of Brgy. Paknaan in Mandaue City.

Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., chief of Mabolo Police Station, said they continue to look for the young woman who was with Ferdie when he checked in at the motel at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Caacoy said that motel staff found Ferdie’s body when they checked on him after his woman companion left five hours later or at around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Body found in motel room

Quoting the account of motel personnel, Caacoy said that Ferdie and his female companion checked in at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The old man later on told motel employees that they will be extending their stay for two hours.

His female companion left their room and hailed a taxi by herself at around 2 p.m.

This prompted motel personnel to knock on their assigned room. When no one answered, they decided to get their spare key and opened the room.

Caacoy said they found Ferdie’s naked body on the bed. He was declared dead by responding medical personnel.

Ferdie’s body is now in a funeral parlor in Cebu City waiting to be claimed by family members.

Caacoy said he would recommend to his family for the conduct of an autopsy to determine the actual cause of his death.

