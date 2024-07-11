Palarong Pambansa 2024: LTO-7 warns overcharging taxi drivers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has warned drivers of public utility vehicles (PUVs) against overcharging especially during the Palarong Pambansa 2024 week.

This is after LTO-7 Director Glen Galario received reports of complaints from Palarong Pambansa delegates who told the agency that some taxi drivers were “overcharging” their fares in Metro Cebu.

“We received reports that these taxi drivers are taking advantage of this national event happening now in Cebu and overcharging our delegates. We cannot let this happen and rest assured that our personnel are also working very hard in catching these illegal activities,” Galario said.

In a press release shared by LTO-7 on Thursday, they said that the regional director has tasked LTO-7’s Operations Division to conduct random operations against these drivers and impose penalties to those who will be caught committing the illegal act.

“Ato sab nga gidasig atong mga pasahero nga nabiktima nga mo-file sila og reklamo sa atong opisina o sa buhatan sa LTFRB (Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board) aron masampolan gyud ning mga draybera,” Galario said.

Galario also reminded passengers to take photos or videos as proof of evidence to their complaint that will be presented during the hearing in the LTO office.

Details such as the taxi body number or plate number, date, time, location of where the incident took place is also important.

“Whether it’s unmetered or overcharging, that is still considered as a violation of their franchise. We cannot let our delegates be victims of these traps, especially in an annual multi-sport event like this,” the regional director said.

​​As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, the LTO-7 said that they apprehended two drivers today and they also issued TOPs or Temporary Operator’s Permit.

According to the LTO in its portal, TOP is a document issued upon apprehension when a driver’s license is confiscated. It is valid for 72 hours after apprehension.

Fines

These drivers reportedly offered fixed rates to the passengers. The first incident they recorded was the P3,000 offered fixed rate from Cebu City to Carcar City, while the second one was from Cebu City to Danao City with a fixed fare of P950.

In a separate interview with LTFRB-7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. on Wednesday, he said taxi drivers are not allowed to offer fixed rates of fare to the passengers.

“Ang taxi [drivers], mandatory gyud na nga mo [follow] sila sa ilang meter,” Montealto told CDN Digital.

Under LTO’s fines and penalties for violations of laws, rules, and regulations governing Land Transportation, drivers guilty of overcharging will face the fine of P5,000 for the first offense, P10,000 for the second offense and P15,000 for the third offense.

While drivers facing the violation of breach of franchise conditions shall be imposed a P6,000 fine and a possible revocation of their franchise and driver’s license.

“If the public want to report, they can file their complaint in our office in N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City beside the Cebu South Bus Terminal, a walking distance from the Cebu City Sports Complex where most of the games in this year’s Palaro is taking place,” Galario said.

The public can also contact LTO-7’s hotline through 0962-446-0435.

The Palarong Pambansa 2024 started last July 9 and will end on July 16 in Cebu City.

