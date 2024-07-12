Daily Gospel, July 12

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 12, 2024, which is the Friday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, July 11

Daily Gospel, July 10

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 10, 16-23.

Jesus said to his Apostles: “Behold, I am sending you like sheep in the midst of wolves; so be shrewd as serpents and simple as doves.

But beware of men, for they will hand you over to courts and scourge you in their synagogues, and you will be led before governors and kings for my sake as a witness before them and the pagans.

When they hand you over, do not worry about how you are to speak or what you are to say. You will be given at that moment what you are to say.

For it will not be you who speak but the Spirit of your Father speaking through you.

Brother will hand over brother to death, and the father his child; children will rise up against parents and have them put to death.

You will be hated by all because of my name, but whoever endures to the end will be saved.”

When they persecute you in one town, flee to another. Amen, I say to you, you will not finish the towns of Israel before the Son of Man comes.”