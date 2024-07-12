City di Mare in SRP: Your Next Investment in the South

Nestled within the 300-hectare South Road Properties (SRP), City di Mare (CDM) is a 58-hectare mixed-use township. Of this, 40 hectares is a joint venture between Filinvest Land, Inc. and the Cebu City Government — envisioned as a community where business, lifestyle, and nature intersect.

CDM is more than just another real estate development; it is a visionary project representing the future of Cebu’s urban landscape.

“This project holds a special place in our hearts as Cebu is the hometown of our founders, the Gotianun family. We eagerly look forward to seeing CDM flourish within SRP and ride the wave of Cebu City’s growth,” said Don Ubaldo, First Vice President for Filinvest Townships.

According to Mr. Ubaldo, the Filinvest township DNA formula has proven successful with their flagship, Filinvest City in Alabang, Metro Manila. With this, he is confident it will bring the same growth to CDM as the biggest development in SRP to date.

Everything within reach in CDM

“We are thrilled to welcome investors to CDM in SRP. Here, we take immense pride in our collaboration with the LGU, fostering a partnership dedicated to Cebu’s continuous progress over the years,” shared Mr. Ubaldo. SRP is the premier location for businesses and investors looking to capitalize on Cebu City’s economic growth signaled by the entry of major developers like SM Seaside, Nustar Resort & Casino, Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod. Its accessibility is also assured with its proximity to the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, the Philippines’ tallest and longest bridge spanning 8.9 kilometers. Soon, CDM will have a pedestrian bridge with a dedicated lane connecting to its very own retail center, the IL Corso Filinvest Mall, which offers stunning ocean vistas.

Living in Nature in the Metro

In CDM, there is no need to travel far to live in green spaces. CDM is just a stone’s throw away from the ocean, eliminating long commutes to access waterfront views. The township incorporates recreational amenities like parks, promenades, and sports facilities, designed to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors, offering spaces for relaxation and outdoor activities.

From the onset, CDM’s masterplan has thoughtfully integrated open spaces, anticipating the need for outdoor areas long before it became a trend. Within the masterplan are the Central Park and Linear Park, functional open parks that will be developed to provide a vibrant and relaxed living experience in Cebu City. These parks, along with the other amenities, create a unique blend where the bustling energy of a central business district meets the tranquility of an outdoor getaway.

Sustainability at its Core

CDM is poised to become Cebu City’s premier central business district, with each component meticulously designed for sustainability. From building bike lanes, wide roads equipped with water mitigation systems to planning for future underground power cables, CDM is developed with the goal of making Cebu City a more livable city. Filinvest has also collaborated with the Cebu City government to enhance drainage solutions near CDM and SRP by constructing box culverts to properly redirect excess water during heavy rains.

Investors and businesses looking to be at the forefront of Cebu’s expansion need look no further than City di Mare, where opportunity and innovation meet to shape the city’s promising future.

For more information, visit www.citydimare.com or on Facebook /CitydiMare.

advt.