Volleyball: 31 teams to compete in sports lab tilt in Mandaue 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 31 teams will vie for supremacy in the much-awaited “The Warehouse Sports Lab” First Anniversary and Second Season Big Four Invitational Volleyball Tournament that will take place from July 15 to 19, at the Warehouse Sports Lab in Mandaue City.

According to one of the founders of the Warehouse Sports Lab and titled volleyball coach Jamel Macasamat, their ultimate goal of organizing this massive volleyball tournament in Mandaue City is to foster competitiveness and sportsmanship among the competing teams.

READ MORE:

Rondina, Gagate inspire Palarong Pambansa volleyball athletes

USJ-R Lady Jaguars now 2-0 in Palarong Pambansa girls volleyball

UAAP: With intact core, NU Lady Bulldogs look to stay contenders

“This can include providing a platform for athletes to showcase their skills, providing exposure, promoting physical fitness, building team spirit, and encouraging community engagement,” said Macasamat.

“As one of the head coach on this upcoming tournament, our main goal for this is to inspire change and broaden the scope of volleyball specially to the grassroots youth.”

There will be four categories featured in the tournament, the under-18 girls, under-18 boys, under-15 girls, and under-13 boys.

Most of the number of teams competing are in the under-18 boys with 10 teams. The under-18 girls has eight teams, while seven in the under-13 boys, and six in the under-15 girls.

The under-15 and under-13 categories will have a single-round robin with the top four to vie in the crossover semifinals, while the winning teams to face each other in the finals.

READ MORE: USPF, USC absorb defeats in Shakey’s Invitational in Manila

Meanwhile, the under-18 categories will be divided into two brackets each. Each bracket will have a round robin format with the top two teams to advance in the cross over semifinals all the way to the finals. The losing teams will vie for third place.

This tournament is backed by CSAS, Sunsports, and The Big Four.

Photo caption: Jamel Macasamat instructing his players during one of the tournaments the Warehouse Sports Lab organized in 2023. | Contributed photo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP