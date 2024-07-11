USJ-R Lady Jaguars now 2-0 in Palarong Pambansa girls volleyball

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars eked out another hard-earned three-set victory in the ongoing secondary girls volleyball tilt of the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

The Lady Jaguars representing Central Visayas (Region 7) defeated Central Luzon (Region 3) in three sets, 22-25, 25-19, and 25-14, at their homecourt in the USJ-R Basak Campus indoor court on Thursday, July 11.

The outcome of the game was eerily similar to their hard-fought win in yesterday’s opening match against CARAGA Region where they lost one set.

For head coach Roldan Potot, his girls haven’t recovered fully yet from their stomach illness.

Stephanie Gabato was named the “Player of the Game” for leading USJ-R.

“Sa second set nisaka nami ug balik, pag third set nibalik na ilahang duwa. Ako sila gi ingnan nga lisud mag 1-1 mi, at least 2-0 na ta, usa na lang ka game kuwang para maka advance mi sa quarterfinals.”

“Hopefully this afternoon nga game, mas better among ipakita sa duwa kay hard start kaayo mi ganina sa duwa namo. Among makontra ang Bicol Region nga lig-on pud kay 2-0 na sila,” said Potot.

Stomach illness

To recall, USJ-R, the reigning Cesafi girls volleyball champion had to endure stomach illness in their first match on Wednesday against CARAGA, resulting to a three-set thriller.

“Ang doctor namo dili jud unta paduwaon ang mga girls kay naa nila nag balik-balik sa CR na kaupat, kalima. Need na i dextrose. Ako giingnan ang mga players nga dili lang ta mosaba magpatambal lang gyud ta para di ta madala sa hospital kay sayang kaayo atong duwa,” Potot shared.

“Siguro naapektuhan jud, pero dili sad ingon ana ka grabe, disorganized lang gyud sila sa first set.”

In contrast, USJ-R’s boys volleyball team had an easy time defeating the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), 25-18, 25-22, in the secondary boys competition at the same venue.

