Lolypop denies any hand in Regal Oliva’s transfer to Navotas City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon has dismissed speculations that her camp was behind the transfer of outgoing City Treasurer, Atty. Regal Oliva, to Navotas City.

She said that Oliva’s transfer was not a cause for surprise because of the nature of her work under the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF).

The BLGF “exercises administrative, technical supervision and coordination over the treasury and assessment operation of local government.”

Ouano-Dizon said it was not unusual for a city treasurer, like Oliva, to be reassigned by the BLGF to another local government unit.

As a good career officer, Oliva is also expected to follow the lawful order of her superiors.

Reassignment

Earlier, Oliva said she that she was unaware who requested for her transfer. However, she was told that the request came from the Office of House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Oliva added that her reassignment was not part of a “normal reshuffling” because her assignment in Mandaue City was on a permanent basis.

In statement that she released on Wednesday, Ouano-Dizon said she had nothing to do with Oliva’s transfer to Navotas City.

“Kaning ilaha, speculations ra gyud. Naa ba guy nakit-an nga endorsement gikan namo? Naa ba gud miy letter nga nihangyo pahawaon siya?” said Ouano-Dizon.

