HPG-7 catches overcharging taxi driver in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A taxi driver in Cebu City was brought to the police station after he allegedly overcharged a passenger on Friday morning, July 12.

To the driver’s surprise, his ‘passenger’ turned out to be a police officer who was conducting surveillance of taxi drivers in the metro amid reports that some of them are overcharging and have been victimizing mostly Palarong Pambansa delegates..

The surveillance was effected after authorities received reports that some taxi drivers have been asking for higher fare from commuters, particularly visitors for the Palarong Pambansa event.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, chief of the Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7), said that this was the instruction by the regional director of the Police Regional Office 7 Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin.

HPG-7 conducted surveillance on Friday and caught a driver who goes by the alias “Bebot,” 52.

Bebot is from Lapu-Lapu City and has been working as a taxi driver for over 20 years.

Parilla said that one of their agents boarded Bebot’s taxi at the Pier 1 and asked to be driven to the Cebu City Sports Center.

Instead of the estimated fare of P75, the pasenger/policeman was asked to pay P200.

The agent alerted his colleagues on standby who then flagged down Bebot’s taxi.

Bebot was made aware of his violation and brought to the HPG-7 headquarters for documentation, together with his taxi.

Parilla said that they will be sending a report of Bebot’s offense to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for the imposition of a possible administrative fine against him.

In addition, they will be sending a separate report to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for the appropriate sanctions for the operator.

In an interview with local media, Bebot said that he was just trying to match the fare for habal-habal services.

He stated that he turned on the meter but agreed when the passenger offered to pay P200 instead.

Bebot claimed that this was the first time that he charged more from a passenger.

He also apologized for his actions and assured that he has learned his lesson.

For his fellow taxi drivers, he advised them to use the meter as they should and to refrain from overcharging.

Parilla, for his part, warned other taxi drivers not to take advantage of commuters, especially the visitors for Palarong Pambansa 2024.

