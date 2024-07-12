Taxi drivers warned by Cebu City mayor: Don’t deceive visitors

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia warned taxi drivers not to deceive visitors by overcharging unless they want to be penalized.

Garcia said he took immediate action upon hearing reports of taxi drivers exploiting passengers by coordinating with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

“It was right after I called them, not physically meeting but over the phone, [I told them] nga [that] you have to be very serious about this problem,” he said.

Previous reports indicated that some drivers had offered fixed rates, such as P3,000 from Cebu City to Carcar City and P950 from Cebu City to Danao City.

As of 3 p.m. on July 11, LTO-7 had apprehended two drivers and issued Temporary Operator’s Permits (TOPs), valid for 72 hours after apprehension.

Garcia noted that people, who were in service must treat visitors with “utmost” respect, and that one of the goals of the Palarong Pambansa, beyond athletics, would be to encourage visitors to return to Cebu.

“Dili ta ganahan nga atong mga bisita atong ilinla. Dili ta ganahan nga atong mga bisita atong ilaron. Mas maayo gali nga muhatag silag discount kaysa mooverpriced sila. Mao na ako giingon, we have to treat visitors right. Treat [them with] utmost respect kay gusto man ta og mubalik sila diri, that they will enjoy [their] stay in Cebu,” Garcia said.

(We don’t like it that we dupe our visitors. We don’t like it that we dupe our visitors. It will even be better that we give them a discount instead of overcharging them. That is what I am saying, we have to treat visitors right. Treat [them with] utmost respect because we like them to return here, that they will enjoy [their] stay in Cebu.)

However, the acting mayor acknowledged that not all taxi drivers behaved in such a manner. He noted that the majority of taxi drivers still adhere to the law and treat visitors well.

He warned that those who overcharge must face penalties.

“Naa lang gyud tay few rotten eggs diha nga angay na gyud silutan, ang sanction-nan, ug hatagan og penalty,” he said.

(We just have these few rotten eggs there that we need to punish, to sanction, and give them penalty.)

LTO-7 Director Glen Galario had warned public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers against overcharging, especially during the Palarong Pambansa week.

He reiterated that taxi drivers are not allowed to offer fixed rates.

According to LTO’s fines and penalties, drivers guilty of overcharging face fines of P5,000 for the first offense, P10,000 for the second offense, and P15,000 for the third offense.

Violations of franchise conditions can result in a P6,000 fine and possible revocation of the franchise and driver’s license.

Garcia also noted the ongoing enforcement and hoped these operations would continue daily. He mentioned the need to penalize and sanction the few drivers who exploit visitors.

Galario encouraged the public to report overcharging incidents to the LTO office on N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City, near the Cebu South Bus Terminal and the Cebu City Sports Complex, where many Palaro games occur.

Reports can also be made via LTO-7’s hotline at 0962-446-0435.

The Palarong Pambansa 2024, which began on July 9, will conclude on July 16 in Cebu City./ with reports from Niña Mae Oliverio

