Raymond blows top over reports on Palaro billeting quarters inadequacies

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It is always the duty of the press to provide the public with a clear and accurate picture of events, including both the successes and the challenges. However, this primary obligation of the media has recently come under fire.

Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia lashed out at the media during a coordination meeting with various agencies, including law enforcement and government offices, for Palarong Pambansa on July 12.

He repeatedly accused the media of unfair reporting, particularly on the issues of inadequate water supply in the Palaro billeting quarters and the clogged and often dysfunctional comfort rooms.

In a report published on July 10, the delegation from Region 4-A, or Calabarzon, who are billeted at Tejero Elementary and National High School, reported experiencing an inadequate water supply, with some comfort rooms (CR) clogged or broken.

Region III, Central Luzon, has a stable water supply but is facing minor difficulties at Mabolo National High School.

The school’s usual water supply falls short during peak usage periods. The water pressure from the faucets is also too weak to meet the simultaneous needs across the Palaro billeting quarters.

Garcia, wearing a black polo shirt and holding a microphone during the coordination meeting, appeared agitated even in prior interviews regarding the issue on problems hounding some Palaro billeting quarters.

He expressed that he felt “slighted” by the reports and that he believed they undermined the efforts of those working hard to ensure the success of Palarong Pambansa.

During his speech, he began with a reprimand to the media before he called on the concerned authorities for their assessments.

He started with Harold Alcontin, the head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), saying, “Luoy kayo ni siya daghan kaayo ni siya og gi trabaho,” while Alcontin was seen bowing his head.

“You see, we have been preparing. Everybody contributes to the success of the Palaro. This is what I call cooperation, tinabangay ta tanan aron atong hosting sa Palaro [successful],” Garcia said after Alcontin presented his assessment.

Lawyer Kimberly Esmeña, head of the billeting and accommodation committee and of Cebu City’s Local School Board, was also called to discuss the assessment regarding the Palaro billeting quarters.

She explained that the issues with the clogged comfort rooms were due to the improper disposal of tissues and napkins. She said it was a common problem given that the quarters were now serving as homes for the delegates.

Esmeña mentioned that despite these minor issues, she is confident because they have staff working in shifts to provide 24/7 service response in the Palaro billeting quarters.

“Ang concerns mag pabilin ra gyud na but for me the most important thing is that we can respond very quickly we have mga tawo nga naa sa school 24/7,” she said.

“I think that is what everybody should realize, especially the media,” the acting mayor also said.

“Dili mi perfect, naa gyud mga concerns nga mutumaw, what is important is the downtime we can respond to these concerns. I think we are good at that. I think we have already delivered, ug nay mga concerns ma address ra dayon ang mga issues. Dili man mi perpekto, we are not living in a perfect world, we cannot even predict the future. Dili nato ma predict mabara kay diay naay gilabay na napkin or tissues,” he added.

Moreover, an officer from the Department of Public Services (DPS) was also called for his assessment, as their department was responsible for suctioning and water delivery.

He then accused the media of sensationalizing news stories.

“Mamalihog ko sa media, muhangyo ko nga kato gamay lang nga mga dili kaayo natarong pero na deliver gyud na namo [tubig], layo ra kaayo ang duha ka oras, sometimes man gud i-sensationalize [ninyo] ang balita,” he said.

He added, “I use the word sensationalized kay nindot na kaayo, nindot na pagka human walay balita, bati kaayo ang kalibutan way balita, maong mangita mo og balita nga bati.”

The acting mayor also interjected, “Nindot nga balita is also balita, pero nindot gyud nga balita ang ibalita. Can you imagine the efforts put in? Let’s be fair to the people doing their jobs. Tedious kaayo.”

Excellent rating

Meanwhile, despite issues ranging from water supply in Palaro billeting quarters to clogged comfort rooms and overcharging transport operators, several visitors also expressed satisfaction with their stay in Cebu City.

Rio Grace Mariano, a coach from the National Capital Region (NCR) staying at Talamban Elementary School, acknowledged minor issues but praised the overall management.

“Considering that they are catering to three major events, I’d give it an 80 to 85 [out of 100]. It’s good,” she said.

Isagani Achas, another coach from Region X, Northern Mindanao, staying at Barrio Luz Elementary School and High School, also gave the hosts an outstanding assessment.

“We are accommodated well with adequate food and personal needs. The water supply is manageable,” he said and rated their experience a “ten out of ten.”

Moises Doring from Region XI, Zamboanga Peninsula, staying at Labangon Elementary School, rated their stay a nine, citing only traffic as a minor issue.

“Everything, from accommodation, food, to transportation, is perfect,” he stated.

