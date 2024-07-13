Palarong Pambansa boxing: 2 Cebuano pugs punch tickets to semis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two Cebuano pugs reached the semifinals in the boxing event of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 at the Cebu Coliseum on Saturday, July 13.

Fred Rich Locsin of the Villamor Boxing Gym in Mandaue City and Chris Ivan Espina of Cebu City fought their way through the elimination round to book a ticket to the much-awaited semis tomorrow, Sunday, July 13, at the same venue.

Locsin defeated Region 3 in his first match and went on to beat CARAGA Region in the succeeding match under the 46-48 kilograms junior category.

Meanwhile, Espina of boxing coach Ryan Illustrisimo of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) joined Locsin in the semis after beating Region 8 and Region 6 in the eliminations of the 46-48 kgs school boys.

For Locsin, he will be cautious in tomorrow’s crucial bout since he has to know yet who he will be facing as the other boxers from Region 4-A and Region 12 in his category are still fighting as of press time.

“Dili ko sure kinsa akong makontra nilang duha, pero andam ko magkigsangka nila. Dili lang gyud ta mokumpyansa kay boxer pud akong kontra. Nagtraining pud siya pareho nako. Ako lang ni gisalig sa Ginoo tanan,” said Locsin.

(I’m not sure who I will fight among the two, but I am ready to fight them. I will not just be complacent because my foe is also a boxer. He also trained for this like me. I will just leave it all to God.)

“Akong inspirasyon ang Ginoo kay siya naghatag nako og kusog ug kaabtik ug akong pamilya nga naa diri nisuporta nako.”

(God is my inspiration because he gives mi strength and quickness and my family is here to support me.)

Calling the shots on ringside is former pro boxer turned trainer Cherwellan Cantel.

Meanwhile, Espina said that he was already exhausted after two fights.

“Makaluya pero nadasig ra gihapon ko kay salig ra ko sa akong kaugalingon. Nangayo sad ko og kusog sa babaw. Mao nang ready nako magkigsangka bisan makaluya,” said Espina.

(It is really tiresome but I am still encouraged to fight because I believe in myself. I also ask for strength from the one above. That is why I am really ready to fight even if I am tired.)

Another Region 7 boxer, AJ Sabalo has a scheduled fight also on Saturday against Region 9’s Jurix Bation in the light bantamweight category junior boys.

