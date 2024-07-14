Rama to Raymond: You better watch out

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The tension in Cebu City’s political landscape has intensified following preventively suspended Mayor Michael Rama’s expression of frustration toward Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

“Maabot ang panahon magkita ta, I’m telling you. You better watch out,” Rama declared.

(There will come a time when we will meet. I’m telling you. You better watch out.)

READ MORE:

Rama: Remember me for my achievements, not my suspension

Is politics behind Rama’s suspension order?

EXPLAINER: Rama suspension and why the Ombudsman ordered it?

In a recent interview conducted by Cebuano broadcaster Jason Monteclar on his YouTube channel on July 13, Rama addressed several questions about Garcia’s interview with Monteclar on June 17.

When asked if he plans to run for mayor in the 2025 midterm elections, Rama confirmed his candidacy.

“Yes [mudagan ko pagkamayor]. Kinsa’y makapugong nako nga dili mudagan?” he said.

(Yes [I will run as mayor]. Who will stop me from running.)

READ MORE:

Acting Mayor Garcia admits ‘distance’ with suspended Mayor Rama

Angara, Binay on alleged Marcos, Duterte rift: ‘Ceasefire muna’

Monteclar also questioned Rama about Garcia’s decision to cut the budget for the Palaro, citing that the initial allocation was excessive based on the procurement plan.

“Nangita diay gyud siya…Were you COA? Were you conducting an investigation? Ayaw kay caretaker ra ka… Acting [Mayor]… Imbestigador na diay ka?” Rama said.

(So you really are looking for this…Were you COA? Were you conducting an investigation? No, because you are just a caretaker…Acting [Mayor]…Are you now an investigator?]

The budget, initially set at P450 million, was reduced to P262 million, with around P143 million being cut from the total P405 million. This reduction, approximately 35 percent, was reported by Cebu City’s information office.

“Did he call the group for a discussion? Or just made a conclusion right away to scrap the budget? That’s not correct,” Rama said.

He continued, “That project [Palaro], wala ra ba siya’y apil didto’g panghanyo, wala siya’y labot didto sa Manila. Mao ako I really take offense… It’s not the point to save… What is the process?”

That project [Palaro], he was not among those who appealed there, he was not there in Manila. That is why I really take offense…It’s not the point to save…What is the process?]

Monteclar also asked the suspended mayor about the issues surrounding Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) and Garcia’s efforts to expedite its construction.

READ MORE:

CCMC still unfinished after nearly a decade, P2B expenditure

Palarong Pambansa 2024 budget cut from P405M to P262M

On July 1, Garcia emphasized that he could no longer tolerate further delays in the construction of CCMC and was open to complying with the city council’s request for a detailed breakdown of the funds being utilized and intended for the hospital.

“We cannot wait anymore. Because we are a premier city, we need a premier hospital,” Garcia asserted.

However, Rama questioned Garcia’s reaction to the CCMC issue, pointing out that Garcia was his vice mayor and that all contracts had passed through the council.

“Maoy problema niya. Raymond, that’s very bad. [That’s] witch-hunting. Maabot ang panahon nga magkita ta, I’m telling you, you better watch out,” Rama warned.

(That is his problem. Raymond, that’s very bad. [That’s] witch-hunting. There will come a time when we will meet, I’m telling you, you better watch out.)

Rama further challenged Garcia to a debate regarding the CCMC.

“Debate pa ta Raymond. I challenge him. Debate mi,” he said.

(Why won’t we have a debate Raymond. I challenge him. Let’s have a debate on this.)

“Unsa man na siya naa pay Ginoo? If naa pa kay Ginoo, dili ka patakag sulti. Bakakon kang dako. Please, please, I don’t want… I have respect with your father. Naa koy respeto sa imong papa,” Rama added.

(What is he, does he still have a God? If you still have a God, then don’t say things that you are not familiar with. You are a big liar. Please, please, I don’t want…I have respect with your father. I respect your father.)

READ MORE: Rama-Garcia tandem in 2025 polls: Is it no more?

On June 17, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia admitted to a growing rift between himself and suspended Mayor Michael Rama, following Rama’s sharp disapproval of Garcia’s political direction since assuming the role of acting mayor.

Garcia acknowledged that he “no longer feels positive” about Rama’s recent actions and statements, particularly those directed against him and his policies.

“I will be honest with you in stating nga true tingali nga naay distansya kay I also felt not so good, felt bad, kani akong gipangbuhat wala siya malipay. In fact, ningadto sila radyo stations, public, wala ko nalipay pod sa iyang gibuhat,” Garcia confessed.

(I will be honest with you in stating that it is perhaps true that there is a distance between us because I also felt not so good, felt bad, this, what I am doing, he does not like it. In fact, he went to the radio stations, the public, I am also not happy with what he did.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP