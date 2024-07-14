3 DepEd events in Cebu ‘safe and successful’ -- police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three major events organized by the Department of Education (DepEd) and held in the province of Cebu over the past week ended successfully with zero disruptions to the security coverage.

This was announced by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) in a statement posted on their social media page.

One of these major events is the prominent campus journalism meet called the National Schools Press Conference (NSPC) held in Carcar City, Cebu from July 8 to 12.

A total of 3,145 delegates from around the country were in attendance.

Another major event was the National Festival of Talents (NFOT), which offers the chance for participants to showcase their skills developed through learning competencies.

It was held in the City of Naga, Cebu from July 9 to 11.

Meanwhile, the Learners Convergence 2024 attended by students, educators, and stakeholders from 17 regions took place from July 8 to 13 in Lapu-Lapu City.

All three events headed by DepEd attracted a significant number of participants nationwide.

While these events coincided with the Palarong Pambansa event in Cebu City, law enforcers also planned ahead to provide the necessary security coverage to ensure the safety of all the participants.

A total of 773 policemen were deployed to key areas for the three major events, according to PRO-7.

As a result, authorities recorded zero security incidents that affected the national events in Cebu province.

With this outcome, Police Brigadier General Anthony Abellana Aberin, PRO-7 regional director, expressed his satisfaction with the security coverage.

“The early preparation and coordination with LGUs and DepEd was a major factor in the smooth and successful conduct of the three events which recorded zero security issues. I commend everyone for their unwavering dedication in prioritizing the safety and security of the participants and all involved,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Palarong Pambansa 2024, also organized by DepEd, officially opened last Tuesday, July 9, in Cebu City.

After the opening ceremony, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) declared that the event was “peaceful and orderly” as there were no untoward incidents recorded.

The different sports competitions began soon after and the closing ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Tuesday, July 16.

