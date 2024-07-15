Don Bosco clinches victory in SHAABAA inter-alumni basketball tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Don Bosco Cebu Alumni Basketball League (DBCABL) emerged as the champion in the inaugural Sacred Heart School Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Inter-Alumni Invitational tournament on Sunday, July 14, at the Benedicto College gymnasium.

Don Bosco clinches victory in SHAABAA inter-alumni basketball tourne

The DBCABL defeated the host team, the SHAABAA Magis, 75-66, in their championship match on Sunday.

John Velasco led DBCABL by dropping a game-high 23 points with one assist.

Chrissar Llegunas chipped in 12 markers, while Kristian Henry Alejandrino added 13 points in their title-clinching win.

Despite the defeat, the SHAABAA Magis showed courage with three players scoring in double digits.

READ: SHAABAA Season 27 fires off on Sunday

UAAP: UP Fighting Maroons signs Gilas prospect Millora-Brown

Franco Te topscored SHAABAA Magis with 15 points, while Bernard Chioson and Bradley Bacaltos each had 13 markers.

SHAABAA Eagles finish 3rd

Meanwhile, the SHAABAA Eagles earned the third spot after beating NABC, 95-87.

Rendell Senining delivered a huge 30-point outing to topscore the SHAABAA Eagles. He paired it with eight assists, five rebounds, four steals, and one block.

Andre Chua aided Senining for a huge double-double game for the SHAABAA Eagles. He finished with 24 points and grabbed four rebounds along with one block and one assist.

Elddie Cabahug also had a field day by tallying 19 markers, while Ervin Lopena and Jair Igna each had 10 points for a balanced firepower.

King Osabel had a double-double game of 25 points with 12 rebounds, and six assists.

Anthony Romaguera contributed 15 points, with Enrico Llanto and Gio Pardillo each scoring 12 points in NABC’s loss. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP