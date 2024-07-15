Ex-kagawad nabbed for mauling SK chairman son

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A former kagawad in Brgy. Tagjaguimit in Naga City, Cebu spent the night in jail after he allegedly mauled his son, who is the barangay’s Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairman, and caused commotion during a barangay activity Sunday night, July 14.

In a report, the Naga City police said that SK Chairman Redgie Requinto, 22, was attending the SK Summer League that was held at the barangay’s covered court when his father, Carmilo, arrived.

Carmilo, who appeared to be drunk, allegedly mauled Redgie in front of the Summer League participants. He then started screaming and uttering unpleasant words.

To put an end to what his father was doing, Redgie called for police assistance.

Barangay personnel also helped the police pacify and later on arrest Carmilo, 44.

The police said that Carmilo was brought to the custodial facility of the Naga City Police Station for detention.

On the other hand, Redgie was brought to the Naga City Infirmary for medical checkup to support complaints for slight physical injuries and alarm and scandal that the police prepared for filing against his father.

But Redgie later on signified that he will no longer pursue charges against his father, who was released from police custody on Monday, Police Staff Sergeant Crispin Amaquiton of the Naga City Police Station said.

