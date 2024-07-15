Palarong Pambansa 2024: Grand send-off, fun, colorful finale set

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The colorful and lively Pasigarbo sa Sugbo and an innovative show of lights will highlight the closing ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 on Tuesday, July 16, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

It was announced on Monday, July 15, by one of the local organizing heads, Adolf Aguilar who is also DepEd Cebu City’s Assistant Schools Division superintendent.

In an interview with the media, Aguilar said that the closing ceremony would highlight Pasigarbo sa Sugbo’s more than 20 festivals showcasing the ‘best of Cebu’.

Palarong Pambansa 2024 finale

“We will highlight more than 20 festivals in the finale, representing each festival of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo. It’s the best of the best of Cebu in the finale,” said Aguilar.

Adding excitement to Palarong Pambansa’s closing ceremony is the show of lights which will utilize an innovative 3-Dimensional (3D) mapping technology.

“We moved the stage backwards, because (we) will showcase the 3D mapping technology. Kung makakita mo sa (If you saw the) Olympics, the play of lights in the oval, we will have the projectors that will project lights with 3D effects,” Aguilar said.

“We would like to have a grand send off to our athletes and to celebrate the success of the Cebuanos working together to deliver a remarkable Palarong Pambansa,” he said.

There will be three parts in the closing ceremony. The first part will be the presentation of the awards, followed by the main formal program, and the last part for the grand closing ceremony.

“(For) The entire presentation (, we) will be using the 3D mapping technology. It’s the first time in Palarong Pambansa history. So kinahanglan gabie gyud ta mag show (So we need to have the show in the evening). The Office of the Mayor will issue an advisory where to get tickets,” said Aguilar

Palarong Pambansa 2024: Excellent hosting

Despite the controversy surrounding the newly-renovated CCSC track oval, Aguilar was delighted to announce that most of the feedbacks he received from visiting delegations were excellent in terms of hosting and playing venues.

More than 70% of the playing venues of the 34 sports events of Palarong Pambansa are held indoors including some outdoor sports which are now happening in indoor sports facilities.

Also, malls and university sports facilities equipped with top-notch equipment and airconditioning systems were utilized for the meet.

“I’ve talked to one of the mayors who was here in the entire week. He told me one of the best Palarong Pambansa in terms of venues. We have malls and universities,” Aguilar said.

“Nindot kaayo atong mga venues according to them. Mao ilahang gilantaw sa ato-a. Naa ang mga taga Agusan, taga Bayawan nga nagobserve pud sa atong hosting. Ang Mindanao nga maoy mo host sa 2027. Ilang gilantaw ang Cebu ang sumbanan sa umaabot nga mga Palarong Pambansa,” he said.

Cebu hosting, standard in future Palaro

(According to them, our venues are very nice. That is what they observed from us. There are those from Agusan, from Bayan who are observing our hosting. Mindanao will host the Palaro in 2027. They are observed that Cebu will be the standard in the future Palarong Pambansa.)

He said that it was too early to give his assessment on the success of the Palarong Pambansa since they had only finished 70% of the games as of Monday.

“The measurement of the overall success of the games is when the last games are played and concluded. We are now on the 70% of that, so, by the end of the day, we can say (the Palarong Pambansa) has been successfully staged and ready for the closing ceremony,” Aguilar said.

Photo caption: DepEd Cebu City Asst. Schools Division Superintendent Adolf Aguilar. | Photo by Christian Dave Cuizon.

