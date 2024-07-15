Back-to-school shopping made simple at the Metro Department Store

Getting ready for a new school year certainly eats up a lot of time. To help you manage, we’ve rounded everything you need.

To all MRC Cardholders, enjoy exclusive treat this July 19-21 in line with the Back to School Sale, August 2-4 and 16-18 with 10% discount on great selections.

So, come and shop all your school essentials at the Metro Department Store and take advantage of the amazing deals!

Pre-school to Elementary

Kindergarten and Elementary are the first levels to complete before a student can proceed to higher education. If you are a parent of a preschooler, kindergartener or elementary pupil, you will be stocking up on a lot of supplies once back-to-school season comes around.

From bags, papers, crayons and colored pencils to markers, scissors, and lunch boxes, here are school supplies must-haves available at the Metro for your little love bugs.

1. Bags

Keep your student organized with the right bags to store and carry their supplies to school.

2. Food Mates

Lunch and snacks are best put in reusable, non-spilling plastic, steel, nylon or glass box; lunch bags and food keepers. Insulated bags and water tumblers are also recommended to keep foods and drinks fresh.

3. Writing Tools

Kids use pencils and ball pens to write and draw. And they need a pencil case to store these and other school supplies.

4. Notebooks

There is a specified type of notebook per level. Choose the appropriate notebook for your children.

5. Art supplies

Make your artworks flashy and bubbly by using various materials that will definitely make your life easier.

6. Coloring Materials

Metro offers more than just crayons. We also have water colors, oil pastels, coloring pencils, and more.

7. Rain Necessities

Ensure the safety and security of your children on rainy days. To avoid getting wet, get them raincoats and rain boots.

8. Uniforms

From kindergarten to college, Metro has a wide selection of school uniforms to choose from. Also available are new lines of innerwear from India.

9. Footwear

Feel free to select leather or a rubber, plain or colorful shoes.

10. Storage and organization

Organizers are very helpful to the students. This will serve as their storage where they can put all together their supplies and stuff.

High School to College Level

Going to High School is a huge step! This is the level where students start to change classes, use lockers, and need a refill for their notebooks and binders.

And it’s a different story when they get to college. In college, students need more than they can fit in a backpack. If they’re boarding they also need to bring everything they need to live on their own.

In addition to bags, pens, highlighters, coloring materials, pencil case, notebooks and planners, they will need calculators, mechanical pens, permanent markers, laptops, study tables, chairs and lamps. You can find all these at the Metro Department Store.

