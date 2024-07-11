Metro Retail honored with 10 DTI Gold Bagwis Awards for Excellence

Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI) has been honored with 10 additional Gold Bagwis Awards from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) during a recent awarding ceremony. This recognition highlights MRSGI’s unwavering commitment to consumer protection, exceptional customer service, and the highest standards of business practices.

We are honored to receive these prestigious awards, which validate our continuous efforts to exceed customer expectations and uphold our vision of operational excellence and best-in-class customer experiences. Manuel Alberto

Chief Operating Officer of MRSGI

The event celebrated the achievements of various retail establishments in Cebu, underscoring the collaborative efforts of industry partners, local chambers, and the Bagwis Regional Committee, all of whom play a crucial role in promoting responsible business practices and consumer protection.

The newly awarded branches include Metro Supermarket Carmen, Super Metro Carcar, Super Metro Bogo, Metro Supermarket Mactan, Metro Supermarket Banilad, Super Metro Lapu-Lapu (supermarket & department store), and Metro Mandaue (supermarket, department store, & appliance).

This recent achievement elevates MRSGI’s total active DTI Bagwis Awards to 46, comprising 31 supermarkets, 12 department stores, and 3 appliance stores.

“We are honored to receive these prestigious awards, which validate our continuous efforts to exceed customer expectations and uphold our vision of operational excellence and best-in-class customer experiences,” said Manuel Alberto, Chief Operating Officer of MRSGI. “These awards reflect our dedication to maintaining high standards in consumer protection and service.”

The DTI Gold Bagwis Awards recognize retail establishments that demonstrate exceptional adherence to consumer laws, outstanding customer relations and services, unwavering quality orientation and management, efficient store management and operations, and socially responsible business practices. These criteria align with MRSGI’s core values and operational strategies, reinforcing the company’s reputation as a trusted retail leader.

The DTI Bagwis Award is valid for three years from the date of conferment and is revalidated through reassessment by the DTI, ensuring consistent compliance with Bagwis parameters. This continuous validation process underscores the commitment of awardees to maintain excellence in their operations and consumer relations.

MRSGI extends its gratitude to the DTI for this recognition and reaffirms its dedication to providing superior customer service and upholding the rights and welfare of its consumers. As MRSGI continues to innovate and enhance its operations, the company remains steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional retail experiences to its valued customers.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

The Metro Stores brings back Wish Upon a Car