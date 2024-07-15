Cebuano first-timers strike gold medals in boxing

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Despite struggling in the Palarong Pambansa’s medal rankings, Central Visayas’ boxers delivered a stellar performance, clinching the overall championship in the boxing event on Monday, July 15.

Ivhan Espina of Cebu City and AJ Basalo of Talisay City emerged victorious in their respective weight categories, securing gold medals in the highly anticipated finals held at the Cebu Coliseum.

Central Visayas concluded the boxing event with two golds and two silvers, while other regions managed just one gold each.

Espina, the son of a habal-habal driver from Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City, defeated Region 12’s John Elmer Napoles in the light flyweight school boys category via a 4-1 decision.

Meanwhile, Basalo won a split decision against Region 11’s Miguelito Bantilan Jr. in the light bantamweight junior class.

Both athletes claimed gold in their Palarong Pambansa debuts, marking a remarkable achievement.

FAITH AND FOCUS

Before his pivotal match, 14-year-old Espina sought strength and guidance at the Basílica Minore del Santo Niño. He attributed his success to his faith and determination.

“It was very difficult. I never expected to win the medal. My prayers to Sr. Sto Niño were answered. This morning, I went to Sto. Niño and asked not to be left alone in the ring and for the strength to fight,” a very emotional Espina, who idolizes Mexican boxing champion Saul Canelo Alvarez, said in the dialect.

“I worked hard and believed in myself to win at Palarong Pambansa,” he added.

Espina dreams of joining the Philippine national team and following in the footsteps of Olympic medalists Eumir Marcial and Carlo Paalam. His coach, Ryan Illustrisimo, expressed immense pride in Espina’s achievement.

“I’m very proud of him. He was the only one from Cebu City to compete in Palarong Pambansa and win a gold medal. He didn’t waste our two months of training,” Illustrisimo said.

SWEET REDEMPTION

Sixteen-year-old Basalo from Brgy. Cansojong, Talisay City, sought redemption after a disappointing performance in last year’s Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA), where he was eliminated in the preliminary round.

Determined to improve, Basalo trained rigorously, sparring with professional boxers. His efforts paid off as he won gold in this year’s CVIRAA, earning a spot in Palarong Pambansa.

Basalo admitted feeling pressure with Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas cheering him on. Despite the nerves, he remained focused and motivated.

“Thank you to everyone who supported me. The pressure was immense, but I encouraged myself,” Basalo said in the dialect. “I aim to strengthen myself further for the next CVIRAA and Palarong Pambansa. My dream is to join the national team and compete in the Olympics. If not, I can pursue a career as a professional boxer.”

In addition to Basalo and Espina, other Cebuano boxers also showcased their talents. Justine Trazo of Talisay City settled for a silver medal after a decision loss to Region 6’s Edcel Dayrit in the bantamweight youth boys category.

Fred Rich Locsin of Mandaue City also secured a silver, after losing to Jefferson Amaya of Region 11 in their gold medal match in the junior boys’ light flyweight category.

