Track oval measurement: Results awaited from third party surveyor

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | July 15,2024 - 01:41 PM

Track oval measurement: Results awaited from third party surveyor. Track oval CCSC

Cebu City Sports Center track oval. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) and Cebu City government are now waiting for the results of the track oval measurement from the survey of the third party contractor.

DepEd Assistant Secretary Francis Cesar Bringas said in a press briefing on July 13 that although technical consultants had visited the track oval before they won the bid, the initial measurement did not include the rubber surface.

It was only after the rubber and other requirements were added that they discovered the oval was short.

Dr. Adolf Aguilar, the assistant schools division superintendent of DepEd Cebu City, told reporters on Monday, that they were already waiting for the third party surveyor who would determine its exact measurement.

Aguilar assured that the current issue of the oval would not affect the declaration of the overall winner.

“It will still be the winner of whatever event we had,” Aguilar said.

Moreover, in a separate statement of Cebu City Acting Mayor Garcia on Monday, he also said that they were waiting for the results from the survey of the “third party contractor.”

“Once we get their findings, and then, hopefully, we also get their recommendation,” Garcia said in a press briefing at the Cebu City Hall.

He said that if the problem would be on the structure, then they could have it adjusted, acknowledging that it might be a tedious process.

However, if the problem would be on the markings, then they should be changed.

“Ingon ana ka simple nga kanang ma 400 meters gyud siya,” Garcia said.

(That is how simple it is to make it 400 meters)

As of Monday, Garcia said that he had yet to receive the final result of the survey from the third party surveyor. The personnel from the third party surveyor were also seen surveying the track oval yesterday.

The track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) has become a matter of controversy after it was reported that the oval fell short of its 400-meter measurement. | with reports from Pia Piquero

 

