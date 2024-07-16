Palarong Pambansa 2024: CV dominates archery competition

CEBU CITY, Philipines — The title “Overall Champion” best describes the performance of the Central Visayas Archery team after its impressive performance in Palarong Pambansa 2024, winning 5 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals during the Archery Competition at SRP Grounds, Cebu City.

Naina Dominique Tagle of Silliman University was hailed as the bemedalled archer in the competition after she earned four golds in the 1440 Girls, 60m Girls Individual, 70m Girls Individual, and Olympic Round Girls Individual.

Ralph Ivoh Perocho, Davayn Philip Mason, and Marco Angelo Villanueva won a gold medal in the Team Trio Boys Event.

Tagle also won a silver in the 50m Girls with Ralph Ivoh Perocho in the Olympic Round Boys Individual and Davayn Philip Mason in the 50m Boys.

Meanwhile, Niña Mae Khylie Delos Reyes settled for a bronze medal in the 50m Girls Individual.

In addition, the second bronze for Region 7 came from Tagle, Delos Reyes, and Jade Krista Toring who competed in the Girls Team Trio.

The better version of herself

Tagle proved she could be a better version of herself after beating her record in the 60m Girls Individual Event.

Tagle logged a 333-point performance this year, a six-point improvement from her last year’s performance of 327.

Not a perfect archer

In an interview with CDN Digital on Sunday, July 14, Tagle humbly said that in Palarong Pambansa there’s no guarantee of winning every distance.

“I think everybody has their skill set and not everyone can be the best at everything,” she added.

Tagle also said she practiced more on the longer distances, while some archers practiced more on the shorter distances.

Humble beginnings

Meanwhile, Tagle started archery in Grade 3 because of her sister.

Tagle’s sister, Nicole Marie Tagle (22), who is also a two-time Palaro gold medalist in 2015 and 2016 and a former Philippine Archery team member, handed down her bow and arrow to Naina.

This is the bow that Naina used in her competitions until now.

“Yes actually my bow usually is from my sister and it shoots well,” Tagle said.

A bright future

According to her coach, Darlene Banglos, most of the Central Visayas archery team are first-timers in the Palaro.

“Naa pay bright future when it comes to archery kay very young pa man, daghan pa silang malearn,” Banglos told CDN Digital.

(There is a bright future when it comes to archery because these are very young athletes, they still have a lot to learn.)

Talking about her future, Tagle plans to pursue archery to set a goal before she stops.

“My plan in archery is to get as far as I can in the time that I set myself to be in this part,” Tagle said.

