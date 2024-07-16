Taxi driver found dead under Marcelo Fernan Bridge

[Trigger warning: Mentions of suicide and self-harm]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police continue to investigate the death of a taxi driver whose corpse was found floating along Mactan Channel on Tuesday, July 16.

Residents near Pajara Park, Brgy. Umapad in Mandaue City discovered the body of a dead man floating underneath the Marcelo Fernan Bridge at past 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16.

The victim was identified as Ruben Zamora Remolino. His taxi was found parked at the entrance of the park, with witnesses saying that the vehicle had been parked there for two days already.

READ MORE

CTMS to motorists: Avoid using Marcelo Fernan Bridge for now

Fishermen in Liloan rescue Marcelo Fernan Bridge jumper

Woman found dead in Cavite hotel room

Among the possibilities that the investigators are looking into are suicide and foul-play.

Citing initial findings from investigators, Police Lt. Col. Mercy Villaro, spokesperson at the Mandaue City Police Office, the victim bore bruises on his face and other parts of his body.

Family members, who went to claim Remolino’s body, also told police that the dead taxi driver had attempted to take his own life before.

In addition, the operator of the taxi driver shared to investigators that the victim recently broke up with his wife, and this might have impacted on his mental health.

Meanwhile, Remolino’s family decided that his body would not undergo an autopsy, Villaro said.

“Padayon gihapon atong investigation,” she added.

(The investigation will still continue.)

***

*Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to. Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629.*

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP