CTMS to motorists: Avoid using Marcelo Fernan Bridge for now

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Motorists coming from Mandaue City, especially those who are using the Marcelo Fernan Bridge on their way to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), are advised to take alternative routes.

The Lapu-Lapu City Traffic Management System (CTMS) said traffic is now heavy in the area due to the ongoing repair of the underground line 2 of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

Repair works in a portion of United Nations Avenue, the approach of the Marcelo Fernan Bridge on Mandaue City’s side, started on Sunday, April 2.

NGCP promised to do “round the clock” work in the area to hasten the repair that is expected to be complete on May 8.

Until then, CTMS said, motorists are advised to refrain from using the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

In its statement, CTMS said that traffic at the Sergio Osmena Jr. Bridge or the old Mandaue-Mactan Bridge is also expected range from light to moderate during the duration of the repair.

The old bridge that is located parallel to the new bridge is the most preferred alternative route when crossing to Mactan Island from Mandaue City.

CTMS said it would help if some of the motorists, especially those who are coming from southern Cebu, would use the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) as an alternative route.

Lapu-Lapu City’s traffic office is also urging travellers to leave their homes two to three hours earlier to refrain from missing their flights.

CTMS said traffic volume is expected to become heavy in the coming days as travelers start to leave Cebu via MCIA for the Holy Week break and the long weekend ahead.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period. Please take note that there is no road closure in Lapu-Lapu City,” CTMS said in a statement.

/dcb

