Pacquiao’s sparring partner fights in ‘Mano a Mano sa Sugbo’ co-mainer

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | July 17,2024 - 08:51 PM

Carlo Bacaro poses with former Senator and boxing champ Manny Pacquiao after their sparring session.

Carlo Bacaro poses with former Senator and boxing champ Manny Pacquiao after their sparring session. | Photo from Bacaro’s Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Omega Boxing Gym’s unbeaten prospect Carlo “Brown Sugar” Bacaro will fight Jose Roda Jr. in the co-main event of Winzir’s “Mano a Mano sa Sugbo” boxing event on Saturday, July 20, at the SM Seaside City Cebu’s Sky Hall.

The 24-year-old Bacaro of Guihulngan, Negros Oriental will take on Roda Jr. in the co-main event’s eight-rounder bout.

Bacaro, who now fights with Prime Fight Gym in Talisay City Cebu, served as one of the sparring partners of boxing’s only eight-division world champion and former Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao.

He is also part of the training camp for Pacquiao’s upcoming exhibition fight against Japanese mixed martial artist Rukiya Anpo.

Bacaro is unbeaten in 10 fights with seven knockouts. He last fought in February in Talisay City against Marjon Piencenaves where he won by a knockout in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Roda, a journeyman, has a 9-5-2 (win-loss-draw) record with two knockouts. Roda’s last bout came up short when he lost to Thai Ege Arin Konuk last January in Pattaya, Thailand.

On the other hand, Kit Ceron Garces will test his mettle against veteran and ex-world title challenger Robert Paradero in the main event.

The rest of the fight card pits Michael Adolfo versus Vergilio Silvano, Johnver Espra vs. Franz Carl Muyso, Jhon Anthony Magos vs. Ronald Bulacan, and Jimmybie Cais vs. Neel Jacamos.

The official weigh-in is on Friday at 10 a.m. at the SM Seaside City Cebu’s City Wing area.

