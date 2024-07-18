Guizo, Mandaue fire leaves at least 100 families homeless

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Around 44 houses were burned in a fire that hit a residential area in Sitio San Jose, Barangay Guizo, in Mandaue City on Thursday afternoon, July 17.

As of 5 p.m., at least 100 families were listed as having been affected by the fire, said Atty. Mitzi Abadia, head of the City Social Welfare and Services.

Abadia said that the fire victims were housed at Guizo Elementary School. They were already given hot meals and will be provided with relief kits containing mats, goods, and undergarments, among other items.

Abadia added that the CSWS will continue to provide meals to the fire victims for three days before turning it over to the barangay.

The fire alarm was reported at about 2:09 p.m. and was raised to the third alarm at 2:28 p.m. It was placed under control at 2:48 p.m. and was finally put out at 2:54 p.m.

According to the report from the Mandaue City Fire Station, the fire started in the house owned by 66-year-old Grace Marfa, which was currently occupied by Malou Marfa.

The fire destroyed about 850 square meters and caused P425,000 worth of damage to properties.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

