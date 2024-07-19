Region 7 gears up for National PRISAA Games 2024 in Albay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City, Cebuano athletes, primarily the champions of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi), will shift their attention to the National Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Games, which will be held in Legazpi City, Albay, from July 20 to 26.

Over 500 athletes, comprising both team and individual champions from last year’s Cesafi 2023 season, will represent Region 7 in the National PRISAA Games, according to PRISAA’s Deputy Secretary General for Visayas, Bernard Ricablanca.

“The competition will be tougher due to the hungry new delegation from Negros Island Region (NIR). Remember, during the Palarong Pambansa, Western Visayas, which mostly consisted of Negros athletes, placed third overall in the medal rankings. So, we expect a good challenge for them, especially kung kampante kaayo ta,” said Ricablanca, who is from Cebu.

Last year, Region 7 PRISAA finished with a total of 63 medals: 21 gold, 28 silver, and 30 bronze, in Zamboanga City. Region 6 or Western Visayas emerged as the top delegation with 88 gold, 48 silver, and 77 bronze medals.

Ricablanca noted that the separation of Central Visayas’ former member cities and towns now part of Negros Island will surely affect their gold medal campaign.

“We all know how skilled Negros Island’s archers are, and in some sports events too. That’s why our athletes from Region 7, from Cebu and Bohol, must give their best to maintain our position in the medal rankings,” added Ricablanca.

Nevertheless, he is confident that Cebu and Bohol’s PRISAA athletes will exceed his expectations, especially in forte sports such as basketball, volleyball, football, swimming, and weightlifting, where they have high chances of winning gold medals.

The opening ceremony on July 21 at the Bicol University (BU) Sports Complex in Legazpi City will feature PRISAA National Board Chairman Rev. Fr. Vic Uy, SVD, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann, Senator Bong Go, PSC Commissioner Edward Hayco, and Legazpi City Mayor Carmen Geraldine Rosal as VIPs.

RELATED STORIES

Hayco: PSC-PRISAA grassroots program earns SCUAA support in Mindanao

Cebu senior tankers rule the PRISAA regional swim meet in Bohol

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP