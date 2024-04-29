Cebu senior tankers rule the PRISAA regional swim meet in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Team Cebu’s senior swimming squad in the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Regional Meet concluded its campaign with a staggering haul of 33 gold medals over the weekend at the University of Bohol-Victoriano Degamo Tirol (VDT) pool in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Comprising mostly University of San Carlos (USC) tankers, Team Cebu’s senior swimming team harvested the bulk of their gold medals from their female competitors, who amassed 16 gold medals, while the remainder came from its male counterparts.

Leading Cebu’s charge was Ma. Angela Beatriz Cimafranca, who secured five gold medals, while Cecile Andrea Mole added three.

Necie Grace Bullecer and Althea Mataragnon each contributed two gold medals.

Meanwhile, Jehaosh Reign Garrido captured three gold medals, while Reu Rome Francoise Tiu claimed two.

The remaining gold medalists under the tutelage of head coach Ronald Manlosa were Renz Wynn Corbin, Renzo Mar Pahaganas, Isaiah Gorme, Allen Viscarra, Eim Espina, Fionna Alcoseba, Heeina Julia Marie Rabanes, and Bencynt Ghail Luague.

Also, Team Cebu’s relay squads, both men’s and women’s, dominated the 4×50-meter medley relay, 4x400m freestyle relay, 4x50m freestyle relay, 4x100m medley relay, and the 4x200m freestyle relay.

In addition to the 33 gold medals, Team Cebu also secured 31 silvers and 10 bronzes. Meanwhile, Bohol earned 11 golds, three silvers, and three bronzes.

Beyond swimming, Cebu’s very own Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) basketball champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, and the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles also excelled in the meet.

The Green Lancers topped the men’s division, while the Magis Eagles dominated the high school division in the competition held at the Holy Name University (HNU) Barders Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City.

They, along with Team Cebu’s other gold medalists in various sports events, have officially qualified for the PRISAA National Games on July 20-26 in Legazpi City.

RELATED STORIES

Hayco reiterates importance of PSC-PRISAA grassroots program partnership

Hayco: PSC-PRISAA grassroots program earns SCUAA support in Mindanao

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP