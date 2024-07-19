Police nab murder suspect hiding in Liloan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man working as a construction worker in Liloan town, northern Cebu, was found to be a murder suspect from Leyte who has been hiding from authorities.

Suspect Bryan John Dublin Dacullo, 29, was arrested by virtue of an arrest warrant for murder in Barangay Jubay, Liloan, at around 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 17.

Dacullo is a native of Leyte and has been living in Barangay Biasong, Talisay, Cebu.

He is tagged as the 6th Most Wanted Person at the regional level in Eastern Visayas, according to Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of Liloan Municipal Police Station, who spoke to CDN Digital in a phone interview.

Police, in a report, stated that a warrant of arrest for murder was issued against the suspect on August 5, 2021, by the presiding judge at the Regional Trial Court Branch 17 in Palompon, Leyte.

According to Gingoyon, the suspect was working at a construction site in a subdivision when he was reported as a suspicious person.

When police personnel checked the suspect’s name, they found out that he had a standing warrant of arrest. Authorities immediately apprehended the suspect, who reportedly did not resist.

The suspect, according to Gingoyon, left Leyte and came to Liloan earlier this year to hide from the authorities and worked as a construction worker.

Dacullo relayed that his brother, alias Prototoy, came with him to hide in Liloan as well, said Gingoyon.

The suspect’s brother also has a standing warrant of arrest for murder, stated the police chief.

Gingoyon said that the suspect claimed to be residing in Talisay with his brother. However, police are suspicious that they were also renting a place in Liloan.

Upon further investigation, police found that Dacullo, along with Prototoy and another unidentified individual, were linked to multiple robbery incidents in Liloan.

As of this writing, the manhunt operation to find Prototoy and the other suspect involved in the robberies is still ongoing.

Police are urging the public to immediately contact the police station if they encounter anything or anyone suspicious.

Meanwhile, Dacullo was turned over to the issuing court in Leyte on Thursday morning, July 18.

