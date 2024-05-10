Fourth most wanted for murder in Central Visayas nabbed in Negros Oriental

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A woman tagged as the Top 4 Most Wanted for Murder in Central Visayas was finally apprehended by law enforcement units in Purok 3, Brgy. San Miguel, Bacong, Negros Oriental on early Thursday morning, May 9, 2024.

The arrested most wanted person was identified as alias “Commander Crystal.” She was caught after months of evading arrest as authorities continuously hunted her down.

Commander Crystal is reportedly a member of Sandatahang Yunit Propaganda (SYP) Platoon, serving as Squad leader fighter of Front 4 under the defunct Central Visayas Regional Party Committee, NPSRL.

She is tagged as the Top 4 Most Wanted Person for Murder in Central Visayas, according to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

PRO-7, in a press release, said the suspect has had a standing warrant of arrest for murder. The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 51 in Carmen Bohol with no bail recommended last October 23, 2023.

The operation was conducted by Provincial Mobile Force Company, with the assistance of the Provincial Intelligence Unit, Pilar Municipal Police Station, Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO), Bacong Municipal Police Station and Provincial Intelligence Unit, Negros Oriental Police Provincial Unit (NOPPO), 63rd Special Action Company, 6SAB and Regional Intelligence Division.

As of this writing, Commander Crystal is detained at the custodial facility of the Bacong Municipal Police Station pending for proper disposition.

PRO-7 regional director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin responded to the accomplishment by saying that it shows the “unwavering commitment of PRO-7 to uphold justice and safety for all.”

“Let this be a message to all- justice will be served, and there is no escape,” he warned.

