Daily Gospel, July 21

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 21, 2024, which is the Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, July 20

Daily Gospel, July 19

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 6, 30-34.

The Apostles gathered together with Jesus and reported all they had done and taught.

He said to them, “Come away by yourselves to a deserted place and rest a while.” People were coming and going in great numbers, and they had no opportunity even to eat.

So they went off in the boat by themselves to a deserted place.

People saw them leaving and many came to know about it. They hastened there on foot from all the towns and arrived at the place before them.

When he disembarked and saw the vast crowd, his heart was moved with pity for them, for they were like sheep without a shepherd; and he began to teach them many things.