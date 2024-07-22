Young basketball fans get topnotch training by TNT at SWU-Phinma

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 80 young basketball fans got topnotch basketball tips and strategies during the Tropang Giga Basketball Clinic at Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA on Saturday morning, July 20.

The aim of the clinic was to train and allow young Cebuano enthusiasts to learn basketball skills and techniques under the guidance of the TNT Tropang Giga players and coaching staff.

According to Jhayvee Pondevida, the Senior Manager and Head of PLDT Smart Sports – Operations and Logistics, Smart is already supporting sports, and their grassroots program’s purpose is to build athletes like those in Gilas.

She also expressed her appreciation to Coach Jojo Lastimosa and Coach Chot Reyes, along with the TNT Tropang Giga Team, for giving their time to train and share their skills and talents with their young basketball fans.

Meanwhile, Coach Chot Reyes emphasized that the basketball clinic is to promote the advocacy of the company, specifically Smart Sports, and to promote physical fitness and health, especially among the youth.

“Malaking bagay yan, that’s very important for us, and I think the Talk N Text Basketball team is a representation of the commitment of the PLDT group and Smart to this effort to physical fitness and health,” he added.

As a result, the aspiring young basketball fans and their parents expressed their appreciation to the organizers and the people behind the Tropang Giga basketball clinic for making this basketball clinic a reality.

“Maka tabang kaayo ang clinic pareha sa amo gibuhat na training like sa handling sa mga bola and maka improve jd siya kaayo,” said Bryan.

“Nindot kaayo ang experience, it was nice and fun kay ang tanan coaches kay buotan ra sad siya. Daghan sad kog na learn sa clinic just like the dribbling, focus, and shooting,” said Shekinah Eve.

“Happy kaayo ko nga ming-anhi ang kining mga PBA players na TNT to have the opportunity sa children like my son who is 13 years old. This is a very big experience for them since they are like their role models and they are given tips on how to become a good athlete,” said Memel Sarabosing, a parent of one of the players.

As the Tropang Giga basketball clinic concluded, all the young participants received a drawstring bag, t-shirt, tumbler, and a basketball.

