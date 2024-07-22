Valencia-Asumbrado tandem tops SUGBU doubles bowling tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The tandem of Noli Valencia and Roger Asumbrado clinched the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Doubles Shootout Tournament on Sunday, July 21.

Both senior bowlers finished their campaign with a total of 1,596 pinfalls after campaigning in a four-game series at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center. Their best round was in the first game where they knocked 472 pins down.

Manny Bueno and Nestor Ranido claimed the second place in the SUGBU doubles by scoring 1,587 pinfalls. They fell behind despite scoring 404 and 422 pinfalls in the second and fourth rounds, respectively.

Rounding off the top three in Sunday’s tournament was the tandem of SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza and Arthur Tapaya. They had 1,536 pinfalls after banking on their 407 and 403 pinfalls in the third and fourth games, each.

Ted Convocar and Lemuel Paquibut settled for fourth place with 1,520 pinfalls, followed by former weekly champions, Tessie and Dodong Dante at fifth place with 1,485 pinfalls.

The sixth to 10th placers in the SUGBU Doubles Shootout Tournament were Celis Viloria and David Pena (1,479), Uwe Schulze and Cedric Luckenwald (1,442), Maeng Viloria and Heber Alqueza (1,439), JM Yu and Michael Yu (1,417), and Roy Esolana and Joma Avila (1,399), respectively.

