SUGBU keglers display grit in the 24th Negros Tenpin Open

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) put on a convincing outing in the recently concluded 24th Negros Tenpin Bowling Open Tournament at the Lopue’s East Bowling Center in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, over the weekend.

Despite the huge presence of the Philippine bowling team members, SUGBU keglers put on a good fight, especially in the mixed open masters where GJ Buyco clinched the fifth place or fourth-runner-up plum in the stepladder finals.

Buyco, one of SUGBU’s elite bowlers, finished fourth overall in the qualifying round along with three Philippine team members Marc Custodio who topped the qualifiers, Dyan Coronacion, and Aldric Bathan, along with STAI’s Lance Tan.

In the stepladder final round, Buyco scored 170 pinfalls resulting in his fifth-place finish, while Tan and Bathan scored 191 and 209 pinfalls, respectively.

Bathan advanced to the semifinals where he faced Coronacion with the latter winning it 185-177 pinfalls. However, Custodio beat Coronacion in the championships, 181-145 pinfalls.

In the other categories, SUGBU’s Lemuel Paquibut placed fourth in the mixed senior masters, while Nestor Ranido claimed fifth place after a seven-game series.

Not only that, Ranido also placed seventh in the mixed classified masters, while teammate MJ Villa salvaged ninth place in the youth masters. Lastly, Robert Sarvida settled for 16th place and SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza landed in 20th place.

