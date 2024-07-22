Cebu City gives cash incentives to CV medalists in Palaro 2024

By: Shannah Rose Pardo and Jasmin Meode - UP and CTU Interns

By: Shannah Rose Pardo and Jasmin Meode - UP and CTU Interns | July 22,2024 - 10:18 PM

CEBU City, Philippines — Athletes who won medals in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 as Central Visayas delegates received cash incentives from the Cebu City Government.

After the flag-raising ceremony on Monday, July 22, at Cebu City Hall, officials headed by Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia gave out cash incentives to Cebu City athletes from different sports, recognizing their representation of Cebu City at the national level.

Garcia said that the total amount of cash incentives given to the athletes was worth P1,050,000.

“[This is] about appreciating our athletes…. showing our athletes that we are very proud of them, that we value them, and we thank them for all that they have done and for making us proud to be Cebuanos,” Garcia said.

The Cebu City Government awarded the gold medalists in individual sports with P20,000, the silver medalists with P15,000, and the bronze medalists with P10,000.

For sports like archery, athletes received P20,000, and for gymnastics, the athletes received P120,000.

In table tennis, athletes from the single and double categories received P30,000, while for badminton singles, they received P20,000.

The taekwondo athletes received P30,000, chess athletes received P50,000, and a tennis single athlete received P10,000.

Athletes from swimming received P10,000, while athletes from basketball 5×5 received P15,000, and boxing athletes received P20,000.

Football athletes received P260,000, and a para games athlete received P10,000.

Other athletes, such as those from volleyball, were unable to be present to receive their cash incentives as they traveled for their next competition.

Garcia shared that all athletes would receive a plaque of recognition during an appreciation dinner on July 31 at a hotel in Cebu City.

“Let us recognize our athletes for their victories but, more importantly, for the lessons and inspirations that their stories can impart. May their triumphs inspire us to do better and to be better in all aspects of our life and the service of others and our country,” Garcia said.

Cebu City hosted the Palarong Pambansa 2024 from July 9 to 16.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City achieves ‘Beyond Cebu’ with Palaro hosting says Pages

Cebu City ranks 8th overall in inaugural division rankings

In search of parents, Davao ace breaks record

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP

The PALARONG PAMBANSA 2024: A CDN DIGITAL SPECIAL ONLINE COVERAGE is in partnership with: