Garcia: Marcos’ SONA comprehensive, tackles topics he wants to hear

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The third state of the nation address (SONA) of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has reached Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia’s expectations especially that the President discussed matters that Garcia wanted to hear.

On Monday, July 22, Marcos highlighted the ongoing Metro Manila Subway Project as it “logged significant accomplishments in its tunneling works.”

Subsequently, Garcia said he was happy that Marcos mentioned the Subway Project which is one of the projects that he targets to implement in Cebu City, to have a “modern mass transportation” on top of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT).

He said that Marcos’ SONA reached his expectations and commented it as “comprehensive” for him as the President touched “very important topics from transportation, food security, and different structures of society.”

Hours before the SONA, Garcia held a press conference at the Cebu City Hall and mentioned that he hoped more programs geared towards local government units (LGUs) would be discussed by Marcos.

“So ako I would want to see or hear kaning mga programs related to that. Example kaning Cebu City, one of our biggest concerns is really the problem of traffic. So malipay ko kung makadungog ko og mga programs na iingon sa atong Presidente regarding mass transportation…If he can mention other modes of transportation like train or even cable cars or unsa pa nang other modes of transportation ,” Garcia said.

(So I want to see or hear these programs related to that. For example, this Cebu City, one of our biggest concerns is really the problem of traffic. So I will be happy if I can hear about programs that our President will mention regarding mass transportation…If he can mention other modes of transportation like train or even cable cars or whatever other modes of transportation.)

At present, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) received the City’s approval to conduct a feasibility of their proposed Metro Cebu Subway.

After learning that Marcos did discuss what he expected, Garcia said his SONA was “a very comprehensive report” and he “was very satisfied with what the President reported to the nation.”

Meanwhile, Marcos also mentioned the creation of the Super Family Health Centers in various LGUs, and noting that Cebu City recently opened one in Barangay Apas, Garcia was optimistic that there would be more Super Family Health Centers to be established soon here.

As of yesterday, Garcia said there was already an ongoing construction for the Super Health Center in Barangay Labangon, and he hoped it would be finished in a few months.

“I think the DOH (Department of Health) is targeting more areas for us to put Super Family Health Centers. Nagagad ra gyud na sila sa Cebu City Government as regards sa yuta ug asa ibutang (they are just relying on Cebu City government as regards to the lot and where this will be established.) ,” Garcia said.

“I am glad that he mentioned Super Family Health Centers,” he added.

