Where you can BE U: BE Group of Companies unveils new residential brand and first development

BE Residences, the residential arm of the BE Group of Companies, marks the beginning of a new era in urban living with the grand launch of its latest brand—BE U. This brand new milestone was celebrated at the University of San Carlos – Talamban Campus covered court in an intramural-like event on July 19, 2024.

BE U is not just any other project; it’s an effort to build a community where individuals and students can gather and be themselves, where creativity strives, ideas flourish, and authenticity is embraced. Enrik Benedicto

Head of Digital Marketing of BE Group of Companies

With BE U, BE Residences is pioneering a new living space concept that caters to the unique lifestyles and needs of today’s dynamic urban residents, primarily young professionals and students. This innovative brand is set to offer more than just a place to live; it’s about creating a community where residents can thrive both personally and professionally.



“BE U is not just any other project; it’s an effort to build a community where individuals and students can gather and be themselves, where creativity strives, ideas flourish, and authenticity is embraced,” cites Enrik Benedicto, the Head of Digital Marketing of the conglomerate.

BE U is crafted to be a sanctuary for those who juggle demanding schedules and seek a balance between work, study, and personal life. The concept focuses on providing modern, functional, and inclusive living spaces that support a productive yet comfortable lifestyle.

BE U Talamban: The Inaugural Development

In conjunction with the launch of the BE U brand, BE Residences proudly announced its first development under the new brand—BE U Talamban. This exciting new project is located just 300 meters from the USC Talamban Campus, making it an ideal choice for students and young professionals who seek both convenience and a supportive community.

BE U Talamban promises to be a premier residential option with five exciting features and amenities that promote both productivity and relaxation, as follows:

Launch pad

An area that serves as an extra space for investors to move around and escape the feeling of being boxed inside their unit. Relatively, this shelters the swimming pool and provides a place for leisure.

Fit pad

Homeowners who are looking for ways to put a premium on physical fitness are allotted a special space at BE U Talamban. The fit pad houses the gym of the development, allowing people to be on track with their fitness journey.

Zen pad

BE U Talamban is also a haven for peace and harmony. The zen pad is a quiet space where everyone can do yoga, meditate, and spend time alone to reflect.

Collab Cloud

The Collab Cloud is a specially designed area at BE U Talamban that fosters teamwork, innovation, and connection through dedicated zoom pods, workspaces, and study areas. It’s more than just a common area—it’s a hub where ideas come to life and where residents can engage in meaningful collaboration.

Roof deck

Beyond the luxury of fresh air, the roof deck will serve as the perfect setting for entertainment, with a fantastic game room designed for fun and relaxation.

The introduction of BE U Talamban represents the BE Group of Companies’ commitment to addressing the evolving needs of urban residents. In an era where the lines between work, study, and personal life are increasingly blurred, BE U offers a solution that integrates all these aspects into one cohesive living experience.

Three brands in six years

BE Group of Companies, now nearly in its sixth year, has already established three residential brands: BE Residences, Balai by BE Residences, and now BE U, scattered across the Visayas region.

“We may be the smallest, we may be the newest player in the industry, but we definitely are the fastest,” asserts BE Group of Companies Chief Operating Officer (COO) Nova Noval.

Despite being a relatively new entrant in the competitive real estate market, BE Group of Companies has distinguished itself through an impressive pace of development and a forward-thinking approach. This rapid growth is not just about the speed of project launches, but also about the innovative strategies employed to meet the evolving needs of their customers.

For more information about the BE Residences’ developments, visit their official Facebook page now and kickstart your homeownership journey!

