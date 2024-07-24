No POGO in Mandaue City — Jonas

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes stated on Wednesday, July 24, that there are no operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the city.

Cortes said he ordered the Mandaue City Police Office to monitor establishments and houses that may be used to operate illegal activities.

“Karun wala na gyud (Pogo) sa Mandaue. We are closely coordinating sa police, mga intelligence,” said Cortes.

Earlier, Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office 7, said that the POGOs in Cebu, which were monitored in previous years, are now inactive.

MCPO Director Police Colonel Julius Sagandoy said that they have not detected any presence of POGOs in the city, but they continue to monitor and observe for characteristics of POGO operations.

“Tinitignan natin, minomonitor natin ang areas possible just like doon sa other areas sa Luzon, Tarlac, tinitignan natin ang malalaking establishments, if there are presence of foreign nationals but as of this point in time wala pa kaming namomonitor,” said Sagandoy.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., during his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 22, announced a complete ban on POGOs following concerns related to money laundering, immigration bribery, illegal recruitment, and human trafficking.

Marcos ordered the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) to “wind down and cease the operations of POGOs by the end of the year.”

RELATED STORIES

PRO-7 promises to rid Central Visayas of Pogos

Pagcor: Pogo ban covers legal gaming hubs or IGLs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP