Nephew steals P2,500 from uncle to play ‘scatter’ in Cebu City

By: and Paul Lauro, Marielle Surigao - CDN Digital | July 25,2024 - 06:15 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 26-year-old man was jailed after allegedly stealing three times from his uncle due to his habit of playing an online gambling game called “scatter” in Barangay Poblacion, Pardo, Cebu City, on Monday, July 22.

The suspect was reportedly caught stealing three times and was eventually reported to the authorities on his third attempt.

The arrested individual was identified as Clark Menguito, 26, unemployed, and a resident of Sitio Lower Tabucanal, Barangay Poblacion, Pardo, Cebu City.

Meanwhile, the complainant was his 62-year-old uncle, with whom the suspect lives.

The victim was reportedly sleeping when Menguito attempted to steal money from the pocket of his pants.

In an interview with local radio station DYHP RMN CEBU, the suspect reportedly admitted that he stole P2500 from his uncle to play the online gambling game “scatter.”

The suspect allegedly said that he would eventually return the stolen money; however, he got addicted to the game.

According to police, the complainant stated that the suspect had stolen three times already.

During the third time, the victim decided to file a complaint against Menguito as a punishment and for him to learn his lesson.

Police added that the suspect was tempted to steal because he got addicted to the game “scatter” and didn’t have any more money to spend on online gambling.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of the Inayawan Police Station, as of this writing.

The victim is scheduled to file a complaint for theft on Wednesday, July 24.

