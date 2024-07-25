cdn mobile

Nephew steals P2,500 from uncle to play ‘scatter’ in Cebu City

By: and Paul Lauro, Marielle Surigao - CDN Digital | July 25,2024 - 06:15 AM

scatter

A 26-year-old man, who was allegedly addicted to the online casino game “Scatter,” ended up in jail after his uncle caught him allegedly stealing P2,500 cash in Cebu City. | Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 26-year-old man was jailed after allegedly stealing three times from his uncle due to his habit of playing an online gambling game called “scatter” in Barangay Poblacion, Pardo, Cebu City, on Monday, July 22.

The suspect was reportedly caught stealing three times and was eventually reported to the authorities on his third attempt.
The arrested individual was identified as Clark Menguito, 26, unemployed, and a resident of Sitio Lower Tabucanal, Barangay Poblacion, Pardo, Cebu City.

Meanwhile, the complainant was his 62-year-old uncle, with whom the suspect lives.

The victim was reportedly sleeping when Menguito attempted to steal money from the pocket of his pants.

In an interview with local radio station DYHP RMN CEBU, the suspect reportedly admitted that he stole P2500 from his uncle to play the online gambling game “scatter.”

The suspect allegedly said that he would eventually return the stolen money; however, he got addicted to the game.

According to police, the complainant stated that the suspect had stolen three times already.

During the third time, the victim decided to file a complaint against Menguito as a punishment and for him to learn his lesson.

Police added that the suspect was tempted to steal because he got addicted to the game “scatter” and didn’t have any more money to spend on online gambling.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of the Inayawan Police Station, as of this writing.

The victim is scheduled to file a complaint for theft on Wednesday, July 24.

RELATED STORIES

Online gambling addiction: Measures in Cebu City to stop it pushed

Pagcor blocks 5,793 illegal online gaming sites

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu City, online gambling addiction
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.