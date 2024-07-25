ANS girls squad closes in on BPBL title after routing FEU

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Abellana National School (ANS) girls’ basketball team is just one victory away from defending their Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) 18-under title.

They triumphed over Far Eastern University (FEU) with a decisive 74-52 win in the semifinals on Thursday, July 25, at the Victoria Tower Sports Center in Quezon City.

Under the guidance of head coach Darwin Dinoy, the ANS squad stunned FEU with a commanding lead of up to 27 points, 64-37, in the end game.

Their overwhelming defense forced FEU into committing 33 turnovers, converting those blunders into 35 points.

Leading the charge was Zaydhen Rosano, who delivered a game-high 15 points, shooting 7-of-14 from the field.

She also anchored the defense with six steals and contributed four assists.

Jessha Banquil added 11 points and two rebounds, while Jasmine Reyes and Althea Degamo combined for 16 points to bolster the defending champions’ semifinal victory.

FEU’s Francesca Pagteilan and Victoria Pasilang each scored nine points, but their efforts were not enough to overcome the ANS onslaught.

ANS will now face the formidable De La Salle University (DLSU) in the highly anticipated championship match tomorrow, July 26, at the same venue.

In other action, the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, another Region 7 team, saw their impressive winning streak come to an end with a narrow 75-77 loss to Davao Region.

This was despite John Linares’ double-double performance of 19 points and 13 rebounds, and contributions of 12 points each from Lourdonnie Cuyos and Michael Sagun.

Leonilo Congcong led the Davao Region with 15 points, while Jose Andre Lumanag added 14 points, securing their crucial victory.

