CV’s Mahinay clinches first gold, sets new record in Nat’l PRISAA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Heavy rain didn’t slow down one of Cebu’s vaunted long-distance runners, Mark Mahinay, from clinching Region 7’s first gold medal in his record-setting 5,000-meter run in the National Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Games 2024 held on Monday, July 22, at the Bicol University Oval in Legazpi City, Albay.

Mahinay resets the decade-old record of Sonny Wagdos of Tagum City in the men’s 5,000m run by clocking in 15 minutes and 22.9 seconds, erasing the latter’s 2014 meet record of 15:24.

“Thank you Lord bisag kusog ang uwa nakuha gihapon,” Mahinay of Catmon town in northern Cebu said in a Facebook post.

READ: Region 7 Tracksters Gear Up for National PRISAA Games 2024 in Albay despite obstacles

National PRISAA Games

Mahinay, a varsity track and field athlete of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and a member of the vaunted Spectrum Runners Club, is a first timer in the National PRISAA Games.

READ: Cebu senior tankers rule the PRISAA regional swim meet in Bohol

The 22-year-old Mahinay bested Franklin Ferdie Yee, a fellow Cebuano and University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, who finished with the silver medal in 15:53.4, while Ken Jay Moreto of the SOCCSKSARGEN earned the bronze medal by clocking in 15:55.7.

On top of the new National PRISAA Games meet record, Mahinay also bested his personal record.

Mahinay is the second runner from Spectrum Runners Club to win a gold medal in a major athletics meet following his teammate, Asia Paraase, who grabbed two gilts in the Palarong Pambansa two weeks ago in Cebu City.

Aside from Mahinay, Artjoy Torregosa of Central Visayas is also set to compete in the National PRISAA Games 2024’s long-distance runs this week.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP