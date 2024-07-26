Lapu-Lapu City fire: P7.5 million worth of properties burned

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — At least P7.5 million worth of properties went up in smoke in a fire that hit Sitio Million Flower, Barangay Looc in Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday afternoon, July 25, 2024.

Based on the investigation of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire District, the fire started at 4:38 p.m. and was raised to second alarm.

It was declared under control at 5:19 p.m. and was declared fire out at 5:35 p.m.

READ:

The investigation added that the Thursday afternoon blaze started at the house of Mary Jane Maco, which was occupied by Jeffrey Ymbong.

A total of 12 houses were affected in the incident, wherein eight were totally burned and four were partially damaged.

Fortunately, no one were hurt in the incident.

The investigators are still conducting a rigorous probe to shed light on the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, on July 6, four families, consisting of 12 individuals, were left homeless in a fire that broke out in a residential area in Sitio San Roque, Upper Kagudoy in Brgy. Basak of the same City.

The first alarm of the fire that burned three homes was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. It was placed under control at 9:46 a.m. before it was finally put out at 9:54 a.m.

Damage to properties caused by the Saturday morning fire was pegged at P180, 000.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP