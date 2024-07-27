Over P6.1 million worth of shabu seized in separate drug busts in Siquijor, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Law enforcers arrested a newly identified drug personality and a high-value individual (HVI) in two separate anti-illegal drugs operations in Siquior and Cebu on Thursday and Friday, July 25-26.

Seized from the two arrested persons were over P6.1 million worth of suspected shabu.

A man, tagged as newly identified drug personality, was nabbed in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sawang, Maria, Siquijor on Thursday evening, July 25.

Jaylord Baguio, 27, jobless and from Barangay Candaping A, Maria, Siquijor, was arrested at around 10:05 p.m. by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Siquijor agents and Maria Municipal Police.

They seized two packs of suspected shabu weighing about 0.12 grams worth P2,000, a mobile phone, a motorcycle, and other evidence from Baguio.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said the arrest followed a tip from a concerned citizen. After a two-week investigation, they found Baguio could sell 2-3 grams of illegal drugs per week.

Baguio is now in custody and will face charges for selling illegal drugs.

Drug bust in Talisay City

One day later, a 33-year-old woman was caught with suspected shabu worth over P6.1 million in a separate operation in Brgy. San Isidro, Talisay City, Cebu on Friday evening, July 26, 2024.

The suspect has been monitored to only have started her illegal business earlier this year.

At around 9:43 p.m., police apprehended Ronalyn Berden Baran, 33, who is unemployed and resides in Purok Masagana, Brgy. San Isidro, Talisay City.

The Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the Talisay City Police Station conducted the buy-bust operation. Baran is tagged as an HVI by the police.

Reports indicate that Baran and her partner, Joe, began illegal drug transactions early this year. Baran handles remittances and balances, while Joe distributes the drugs.

They manage 1-2 kilos of shabu each week, covering Brgy. San Isidro, Dumlog, Tabunok, Tangke in Talisay City, and some areas of Cebu City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Epream Paguyod said Baran was monitored for six days following a tip-off about her rapid drug distribution.

Operatives seized around 900 grams of suspected shabu worth P6,120,000. The confiscated drugs will be sent to the Cebu Provincial Forensic Unit for testing.

Baran is currently detained at the Talisay Police Station, with drug charges pending against her. /clorenciana

